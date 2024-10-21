ETV Bharat / offbeat

Stuttering Awareness Day - 'The Power Of Listening-People Who Stutter Have The Unique Opportunity To Teach The World To Listen'

New Delhi: Stuttering, known as stammering in speech conditions that disrupt natural speech flow, causes problems for the smooth flow of the speech. Often it is seen as a common thing among children as a part of learning to speak.

International Stuttering Awareness Day is celebrated on October 22 annually to spread public awareness about the issues which have been faced by a large number of people.

On this day, stuttering communities and the people associated with similar organisations around the world come together to highlight the issues related to it and make people aware to help children or adults who stutter by speech therapy and electronic devices to improve speech flow.

Taking to social media X, Whittington Health NHS Trust wrote, "Tuesday 22 October is International Stuttering Awareness Day and our team will be in Whittington Hospital's atrium to raise awareness about stuttering and also talk to people about taking part in stuttering research."

Expressing similar sentiments, I Stutter Foundation Mzansi wrote, "A beautiful platform for kids to equip themselves for the future, everyone is invited to come learn a thing or two especially kids with or without stuttering. Come celebrate International Stuttering Awareness Day with us. It's Free For Everyone.”

What is stuttering:

It is a disorder in speech patterns in a person’s speech involving loss of control of speech. Stuttering creates a hindrance to the capacity to speak fluently in a person with others. There can be many different patterns of stuttering.

Stuttering Causes:

The researchers are still trying to find the precise cause of developmental stuttering.