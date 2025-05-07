Beacon Of Light: Studying Under Govt Solar Light, Dalit Boy, 15, Becomes First To Pass Class 10 At Uttar Pradesh Village Since Independence

Barabanki: A 15-year-old Dalit boy in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki has brought laurels to his village by becoming the first resident to pass class 10 exam the results of which were declared by the Uttar Pradesh Board recently.
Ramkewal from Nizampur village of Barabanki has passed the class 10 exam with 53 percent marks. Although his score is low, merely qualifying the exam has raised the spirits of the backward village which has seen the first matriculate since Independence.
Nizampur village, 35 km away from Barabanki district headquarters, comprises about 25 Dalit families with the entire population of 150 earning their livelihood through labour work.
Studying Under Govt Solar Light
In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Ramkewal said that like the rest of the villagers, he too works as a labourer to provide financial support to the family.
Ramkewal said that when he used to return from work at night, after having dinner, he used to study outside the house under the solar light due to lack of electricity.
He said that during the wedding season, he carries road lights on his head to bear his educational expenses. Ramkewal said that he paid Rs 2100 school fees and also bore the expenses of books and notebooks. He said that he used to take out 1-2 hours every day to study. Ramkewal noted down topics which he did not understand and went to school and understood them from the school teacher.
Proud Parents
Ramkewal's father Jagdish Rawat is a labourer and mother Pushpa Devi is a cook at a local primary school. Ramkewal is the second eldest among five siblings including two sisters.
Reacting to his son's rare feat, Ramkewal's father Jagdish said, “We told him that you study further as nobody in the village has studied beyond Class 5”.
Ramkewal's mother Pushpa Devi said, “We did labour work so that our son studies. Now, he will continue his higher studies”.
'Want To Become IAS Officer To Develop Village And Country'
When asked about his aim in life, Ramkeval said that he will now study better in intermediate. “I will prepare for UPSC after graduation. I want to become an IAS officer, so that I can develop his village and country,” he said.
A Beacon Of Light
The entire village of Nizampur with a population of 150, is engaged in labour work. Most of the people here are illiterate with barely 4-5 people who have managed to study till class 6 or 8. Ramkewal's rare feat of passing the matriculation exam has come as a beacon of light for the village, especially for the village children to continue their studies.
“Seeing him(Ramkewal), I am enthusiastic and want to pass class 10 exams,” a local boy said.
Ramkewal's friends have also got a new zeal to study further.
