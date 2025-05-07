ETV Bharat / offbeat

Beacon Of Light: Studying Under Govt Solar Light, Dalit Boy, 15, Becomes First To Pass Class 10 At Uttar Pradesh Village Since Independence

Barabanki: A 15-year-old Dalit boy in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki has brought laurels to his village by becoming the first resident to pass class 10 exam the results of which were declared by the Uttar Pradesh Board recently.

Ramkewal from Nizampur village of Barabanki has passed the class 10 exam with 53 percent marks. Although his score is low, merely qualifying the exam has raised the spirits of the backward village which has seen the first matriculate since Independence.

Nizampur village, 35 km away from Barabanki district headquarters, comprises about 25 Dalit families with the entire population of 150 earning their livelihood through labour work.

In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Ramkewal said that like the rest of the villagers, he too works as a labourer to provide financial support to the family.

Ramkewal said that when he used to return from work at night, after having dinner, he used to study outside the house under the solar light due to lack of electricity.

He said that during the wedding season, he carries road lights on his head to bear his educational expenses. Ramkewal said that he paid Rs 2100 school fees and also bore the expenses of books and notebooks. He said that he used to take out 1-2 hours every day to study. Ramkewal noted down topics which he did not understand and went to school and understood them from the school teacher.