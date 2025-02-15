ETV Bharat / offbeat

It's Raining Strawberries In Odisha's Nayagarh For First Time! Retd Naval Officer Turns Barren Land 'Red'

Bhubaneswar: The post retirement period is often perceived as a time to slow down. But for ex-Navy officer Debasish Sahu, it was a new beginning. Straight after retirement in 2017, Sahu returned to his village Jagannath Prasad under Nuagaon block of Odisha's Nayagarh with firm plans to do something for the local youths facing hardships.

The ex-officer could have started any new business, but he made up his mind to give military training to job aspirants and simultaneously invest in farming on the home soil, in his native village. While many youths who trained under him, have been posted in the Armed Forces now, farming was a major challenge, as most people looked for opportunities outside the village and never showed interest to engage in farming activities.

Over time, after coming up with a nursery, Sahu began his 'Mission Strawberry' and gradually generated employment opportunities in the village. He has turned the barren land into a huge strawberry farm, inspiring other distressed farmers in the locality to join him.

It's Raining Strawberries In Odisha's Nayagarh For First Time! Retd Naval Officer Turns Barren Land 'Red' With Successful Strawberry Cultivation (ETV Bharat)

'Red Gold' On Nayagarh Soil

Sahu started growing strawberries on one and a half acres land in Jagannath Prasad village. And coincidentally, Nayagarh, which mostly has lateritic, red and yellow soil, for the first time witnessed successful cultivation of strawberries. His farm now produces 10-12 kg of strawberries daily, fetching him Rs 300-400 per kg in the market. With the support of Horticulture Department, Sahu has planted 8000 strawberry plants. Eventually, he has also managed to generate interest among the local youth to join farming.

The horticulture department has said that there is a good subsidy for strawberry cultivation compared to other crops. While Rs 20 is spent on one strawberry tree, the return is as high as Rs 120.

Sahu is not only cultivating strawberries but also grows potatoes, onions, beans, betel leaves, watermelons, pumpkins, and other vegetables. "After retirement, so many options were open. But I see most of the youth of the village migrating to other states for work. I decided to bring them back to the village. Farming gives peace like no other profession. With the blessings of God, hard work has yielded fruitful results. I cultivated on one and a half acres of land."