It's Raining Strawberries In Odisha's Nayagarh For First Time! Retd Naval Officer Turns Barren Land 'Red'

Bhubaneswar: The post retirement period is often perceived as a time to slow down. But for ex-Navy officer Debasish Sahu, it was a new beginning. Straight after retirement in 2017, Sahu returned to his village Jagannath Prasad under Nuagaon block of Odisha's Nayagarh with firm plans to do something for the local youths facing hardships.
The ex-officer could have started any new business, but he made up his mind to give military training to job aspirants and simultaneously invest in farming on the home soil, in his native village. While many youths who trained under him, have been posted in the Armed Forces now, farming was a major challenge, as most people looked for opportunities outside the village and never showed interest to engage in farming activities.
Over time, after coming up with a nursery, Sahu began his 'Mission Strawberry' and gradually generated employment opportunities in the village. He has turned the barren land into a huge strawberry farm, inspiring other distressed farmers in the locality to join him.
'Red Gold' On Nayagarh Soil
Sahu started growing strawberries on one and a half acres land in Jagannath Prasad village. And coincidentally, Nayagarh, which mostly has lateritic, red and yellow soil, for the first time witnessed successful cultivation of strawberries. His farm now produces 10-12 kg of strawberries daily, fetching him Rs 300-400 per kg in the market. With the support of Horticulture Department, Sahu has planted 8000 strawberry plants. Eventually, he has also managed to generate interest among the local youth to join farming.
The horticulture department has said that there is a good subsidy for strawberry cultivation compared to other crops. While Rs 20 is spent on one strawberry tree, the return is as high as Rs 120.
Sahu is not only cultivating strawberries but also grows potatoes, onions, beans, betel leaves, watermelons, pumpkins, and other vegetables. "After retirement, so many options were open. But I see most of the youth of the village migrating to other states for work. I decided to bring them back to the village. Farming gives peace like no other profession. With the blessings of God, hard work has yielded fruitful results. I cultivated on one and a half acres of land."
Sahu's efforts have created job opportunities for 18 people. With soil conditions and favourable cool climate from November to February, Nayagarh is now perfect place for cultivation. "Maintaining temperature is essential for strawberry cultivation. Therefore, if seedlings are planted in between, strawberries can be harvested by May. These seedlings have been provided to us by the Horticulture Department. We can earn Rs 2000 a day from strawberries," he said.
Super rich in vitamins and beneficial for diabetics, strawberries are now drawing the interest of Nayagarh farmers. Prior to this, in Odisha, only districts like Koraput, Malkangiri, and Kandhamal cultivated strawberries.
Meanwhile, the Horticulture Department has initiated cultivation of strawberries in Nayagarh district on a trial basis. This year, seedlings were provided for cultivation over one hectare of land.
Agriculture officer Ajit Kumar Nayak said, “After successful implementation of strawberry farming in Kandhamal, we switched to Nayagarh. Initially, eight farmers were selected for the pilot project on one hectare of land. Debasish Sahu was chosen as the primary cultivator as he has his own land and the soil is also favourable. Chemicals are not being used, cultivation is done through organic farming, with organic fertilisers."
The Horticulture Department has reportedly provided a financial assistance of Rs 1.2 lakh, and farmers are likely to earn a profit of around Rs 3 lakh within the next three months.
A farmer working with the retired naval officer also shared his experience. “I have been working with Sir (Debasish Sahu) for the last seven years. We planted strawberries using organic fertilisers made from cow dung. It is rewarding. We plan to grow other crops alongside strawberries.”
