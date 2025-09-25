ETV Bharat / offbeat

Straw Painting Helps Empower Marginalised Women Of Jamui

Jamui: Women from marginalised sections of Jamui are taking to making straw paintings. This art is making them self-reliant economically as well as socially.

Urmila Kumari, who comes from the Mahadalit community of Abhaypur village in Dharampur panchayat of the district, learnt this art while pursuing her Bachelor of Arts (BA) after she had completed Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) course. She is now raising awareness among the Dalit, Mahadalit, and Musahar communities while teaching the girls and women of these communities the skill of making straw paintings.

She told ETV Bharat that most of the children from these communities start working at brick kilns along with their families. She said that she has been trying to make the people self-reliant.

"For making straw paintings, all we need is straw, Fevicol, scissors and chart paper. The cost is low and the profit is high. I am trained in this, and now I train others. Women lack employment. In such a scenario, straw painting is making everyone self-reliant," she said.

Women doing straw painting in Jamui (ETV Bharat)

She explained that father died when she was very young, and the family's financial crisis deepened. Everyone worked as labourers. She studied while working with her mother. She faced many difficulties but did not give up.