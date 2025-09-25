Straw Painting Helps Empower Marginalised Women Of Jamui
These paintings can be made at a very low cost and are in demand in urban areas
Published : September 25, 2025 at 7:07 PM IST
Jamui: Women from marginalised sections of Jamui are taking to making straw paintings. This art is making them self-reliant economically as well as socially.
Urmila Kumari, who comes from the Mahadalit community of Abhaypur village in Dharampur panchayat of the district, learnt this art while pursuing her Bachelor of Arts (BA) after she had completed Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) course. She is now raising awareness among the Dalit, Mahadalit, and Musahar communities while teaching the girls and women of these communities the skill of making straw paintings.
She told ETV Bharat that most of the children from these communities start working at brick kilns along with their families. She said that she has been trying to make the people self-reliant.
"For making straw paintings, all we need is straw, Fevicol, scissors and chart paper. The cost is low and the profit is high. I am trained in this, and now I train others. Women lack employment. In such a scenario, straw painting is making everyone self-reliant," she said.
She explained that father died when she was very young, and the family's financial crisis deepened. Everyone worked as labourers. She studied while working with her mother. She faced many difficulties but did not give up.
She received support from Samagra Seva Mission, and she went out to learn the art of straw painting. Now, she teaches this art to other women. Samagra Seva Mission has been helping a lot of women from the marginalised communities in becoming self-reliant.
Urmila recently presented her straw paintings to Jamui District Magistrate Naveen and Superintendent of Police Vishwajeet Dayal. Meanwhile, Babita Sav who works with Urmila, said, "Straw, which is called Newari in rural areas, is easily available. No chemicals are used in making straw paintings. This makes it a low-cost affair."
She further stated, "It's quite durable. With proper maintenance, it won't deteriorate for 50 years or more. These paintings are not in demand in the rural areas, but they are used to decorate the homes in the urban areas. The demand is high during Diwali."
Tanu Kumari, who is in the process of learning this art said, "I did not want to sit idle at home in my free time and decided to learn straw painting. I am giving information about this to other people also."
The process involves cleaning and separating the straw, after which it is soaked in water. Images are drawn on chart paper and then cut with a surgical blade. The straw is then glued to them. It takes one to two days to complete a painting, and the cost involved is Rs 10 to Rs 15.
It is a traditional craft that involves using straw from various plants, including barley, wheat, rye and rice. It is cut and shaped into patterns and shapes while using natural dyes. Hundreds of women and girls have learned this art, and many more are in the process of learning.