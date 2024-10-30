ETV Bharat / offbeat

'It Feels Like The Future': Stockholm Tests Electric 'Flying' Ferry

Stockholm: One metre above the surface, a fully electric ferry is speeding across the waters of Stockholm as a Swedish company prepares to start taking its first regular passengers.

Equipped with three vertical wings, or hydrofoils, the craft is "able to fly out of the water when it's going fast enough," Andrea Meschini, head of R&D testing for the Candela P-12 ferry, told AFP. "It's amazing, it feels like the future," Meschini said as he demonstrated the prototype off the coast of the Stockholm archipelago, adding that "it feels like a magic carpet."

Thanks to sensors that constantly adjust the foils, the ferry maintains its stability. By levitating above the water, it consumes "up to 80 percent less" energy than a regular boat, according to Meschini. Since it minimises friction, the ferry is able to go much faster than conventional ferries with a top speed of 55 kilometres per hour (34 miles per hour).

The company, Candela, is due to start taking passengers between the island of Ekero and central Stockholm in October -- a busy route that should take 35 minutes with the new ferry, half the time it takes by land. Under the agreement with SL -- the Swedish capital's public transport operator -- Candela will only supply a single boat for the time being, with a capacity for 30 passengers.