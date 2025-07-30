ETV Bharat / offbeat

Stitching Dreams into Reality: 17-Year-Old Amogh Becomes Youngest Fashion Designer

Amogh’s journey began in his childhood when he observed his mother working passionately at her boutique.

Amogh Designer
Amogh at the India Kids Fashion Week, with two models dressed in his designs. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 30, 2025 at 5:42 PM IST

2 Min Read

Hyderabad: In a field largely dominated by women, a Hyderabad boy is making heads turn with his creativity, confidence, and commitment. Meet Amogh, a 17-year-old who stepped into the world of fashion designing at the age of ten and is now not just a designer but a young entrepreneur providing employment to 15 others.

Amogh’s journey began in his childhood when he observed his mother working passionately at her boutique. Fascinated by fabrics, colours, and patterns, he began sewing clothes for Barbie dolls at a very young age. What started as playful creativity soon evolved into serious design skills.

By the age of 15, Amogh organized his first fashion show under the banner of India Kids Fashion Week, earning him the Youngest Best Fashion Designer Award. His unique style and bold choices gained recognition, opening doors to designing costumes for film stars.

In July this year, he conducted another successful fashion show, designing for 40 children, and once again won the Best Designer Award, proving that talent, when nurtured, knows no age.

Despite not pursuing any formal course, Amogh mastered the craft through hands-on experience and constant experimentation. He studied only till Class 9 in regular school, later completing Class 12 via open schooling, which allowed him the freedom to pursue his passion full-time.

Today, Amogh is not only following his dream but also helping others chase theirs by employing 15 individuals in his growing design venture. He believes in learning continuously and plans to enrol in a professional fashion design course to further refine his skills.

His proud parents say, “In today’s AI-driven world, unique talent and passion are more important than ever. Children should be supported when they show interest, as it can lead to great success.”

Also Read

Weaving Santali Dreams In Threads: How 800 Tribal Women Turned Micro-Entrepreneurs In Odisha's Mayurbhanj

An Institution Where Music Costs Only A Rupee: Guru Surendra's Unique School in Bargarh's Padampur

Hyderabad: In a field largely dominated by women, a Hyderabad boy is making heads turn with his creativity, confidence, and commitment. Meet Amogh, a 17-year-old who stepped into the world of fashion designing at the age of ten and is now not just a designer but a young entrepreneur providing employment to 15 others.

Amogh’s journey began in his childhood when he observed his mother working passionately at her boutique. Fascinated by fabrics, colours, and patterns, he began sewing clothes for Barbie dolls at a very young age. What started as playful creativity soon evolved into serious design skills.

By the age of 15, Amogh organized his first fashion show under the banner of India Kids Fashion Week, earning him the Youngest Best Fashion Designer Award. His unique style and bold choices gained recognition, opening doors to designing costumes for film stars.

In July this year, he conducted another successful fashion show, designing for 40 children, and once again won the Best Designer Award, proving that talent, when nurtured, knows no age.

Despite not pursuing any formal course, Amogh mastered the craft through hands-on experience and constant experimentation. He studied only till Class 9 in regular school, later completing Class 12 via open schooling, which allowed him the freedom to pursue his passion full-time.

Today, Amogh is not only following his dream but also helping others chase theirs by employing 15 individuals in his growing design venture. He believes in learning continuously and plans to enrol in a professional fashion design course to further refine his skills.

His proud parents say, “In today’s AI-driven world, unique talent and passion are more important than ever. Children should be supported when they show interest, as it can lead to great success.”

Also Read

Weaving Santali Dreams In Threads: How 800 Tribal Women Turned Micro-Entrepreneurs In Odisha's Mayurbhanj

An Institution Where Music Costs Only A Rupee: Guru Surendra's Unique School in Bargarh's Padampur

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

STITCHING DREAMS INTO REALITYFASHION DESIGNER HYDERABADHYDERABAD FASHIONAMOGH DESIGNER

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

'School Chale Hum' On A Tightrope: How Students Cross This Dangerous River In Jammu Kashmir Village

One Year After Disaster Wayanad School Lives Up To Its Motto Of ‘We Will Overcome, For Sure’

Are Dating Apps Making Cheating Easier In India, And Is Infidelity Justified? Unhappy Marriages, Unresolved Conflicts, And Hunger For Validation

Sanhita Manch Returns This August With Its 7th Edition Of Original Plays And Theatre Dialogues

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.