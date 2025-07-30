ETV Bharat / offbeat

Stitching Dreams into Reality: 17-Year-Old Amogh Becomes Youngest Fashion Designer

Amogh at the India Kids Fashion Week, with two models dressed in his designs. ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: In a field largely dominated by women, a Hyderabad boy is making heads turn with his creativity, confidence, and commitment. Meet Amogh, a 17-year-old who stepped into the world of fashion designing at the age of ten and is now not just a designer but a young entrepreneur providing employment to 15 others.

Amogh’s journey began in his childhood when he observed his mother working passionately at her boutique. Fascinated by fabrics, colours, and patterns, he began sewing clothes for Barbie dolls at a very young age. What started as playful creativity soon evolved into serious design skills.

By the age of 15, Amogh organized his first fashion show under the banner of India Kids Fashion Week, earning him the Youngest Best Fashion Designer Award. His unique style and bold choices gained recognition, opening doors to designing costumes for film stars.

In July this year, he conducted another successful fashion show, designing for 40 children, and once again won the Best Designer Award, proving that talent, when nurtured, knows no age.

Despite not pursuing any formal course, Amogh mastered the craft through hands-on experience and constant experimentation. He studied only till Class 9 in regular school, later completing Class 12 via open schooling, which allowed him the freedom to pursue his passion full-time.