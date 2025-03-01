ETV Bharat / offbeat

Stitching Dreams From Leftover Fabric; Uttar Pradesh's Engineer Making Sustainable Clothing A Trend

Meerut: At the age of 24, the majority of engineering graduates are busy job-hunting or have already established themselves in corporations. Shoaib Hussain from Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, had a different vision, comprising scraps of fabric, creativity, and determination.

Like Bollywood’s iconic movie '3 Idiots', Shoaib was raised in a family where engineering was the default career path, however, his journey was anything but conventional. His father, a retired BSNL officer, expected him to follow in the family’s footsteps. And for a while, Shoaib did, by completing B.Tech in electrical engineering. But his heart was elsewhere, drawn to the world of design and fashion.

Shoaib Hussain works on transforming discarded fabric into high-end fashion pieces. (ETV Bharat)

“I always knew I wanted to create something of my own,” Shoaib recalls. “But convincing my family wasn’t easy. Engineering was their dream for me, but I had a different one.”

His passion for fashion took shape during a certificate course at the London School of Trends, UK. Inspired by sustainable design, he returned to the motherland with a bold and entirely different career path—to turn fabric waste into stylish, eco-friendly clothing.

Women artisans stitching garments with precision, bringing unique designs to life through their craftsmanship and dedication. (ETV Bharat)

With guidance from the MIET Incubation Forum, he launched his startup, which now boasts an annual turnover of Rs 15 lakh and employs over 20 people.

