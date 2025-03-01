Stitching Dreams From Leftover Fabric; Uttar Pradesh's Engineer Making Sustainable Clothing A Trend

Meerut: At the age of 24, the majority of engineering graduates are busy job-hunting or have already established themselves in corporations. Shoaib Hussain from Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, had a different vision, comprising scraps of fabric, creativity, and determination.
Like Bollywood’s iconic movie '3 Idiots', Shoaib was raised in a family where engineering was the default career path, however, his journey was anything but conventional. His father, a retired BSNL officer, expected him to follow in the family’s footsteps. And for a while, Shoaib did, by completing B.Tech in electrical engineering. But his heart was elsewhere, drawn to the world of design and fashion.
“I always knew I wanted to create something of my own,” Shoaib recalls. “But convincing my family wasn’t easy. Engineering was their dream for me, but I had a different one.”
His passion for fashion took shape during a certificate course at the London School of Trends, UK. Inspired by sustainable design, he returned to the motherland with a bold and entirely different career path—to turn fabric waste into stylish, eco-friendly clothing.
With guidance from the MIET Incubation Forum, he launched his startup, which now boasts an annual turnover of Rs 15 lakh and employs over 20 people.
Crafting Fashion From Waste
Shoaib’s startup converts discarded fabric scraps from tailoring units and garment factories and transforms them into unique shirts, jackets, and accessories. “The designs aren’t merely trendy—they convey a detailed story of sustainability and craftsmanship,” says Shoaib.
“Every piece we stitch is artwork,” Shoaib says. “These are fabrics that would have ended up as waste, but now they have a second life.”
Shoaib’s efforts go beyond fashion. The majority of his employees are women who excel in embroidery, and needlework and have found financial independence through his venture.
Reviving Khadi
What distinguishes Shoaib’s business is his passion for khadi, a fabric with a rich history in India. Inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s vision, he is determined to make khadi fashionable for today's young people.
“People often associate khadi with only traditional wear, but we’re giving it a modern twist,” he said. “Our designs are simple, yet they stay true to the essence of the fabric."
The startup’s eco-friendly approach extends to the smallest elements, such as the buttons, which are made of coconut trash.
Global Recognition
Shoaib's ecological designs have won over admirers well beyond India's borders, with frequent orders for khadi tote bags and pouches arriving from Indonesia and Singapore.
“Fashion is not just about your looks—it’s about making responsible choices,” Shoaib says. “If we can save the environment while creating jobs, why not?"
From an aspiring engineer to a fashion entrepreneur with a mission, Shoaib Hussain is proving that sometimes, the best designs come from the most unexpected places—even from the scraps others leave behind.