Still Grinding Strong: A 135-Year-Old Watermill In Kaithal Draws Crowds Seeking Quality Flour
Haryana's 135-year-old British-era watermill keeps grain cool and nutritious and thrives through generations in Pundri.
Published : September 24, 2025 at 2:53 PM IST
Kaithal: While Haryana has numerous wheat-grinding mills in every district, a watermill in Pundri, Kaithal district, was established during the British era and is still functioning well even after 135 years. People are constantly getting their flour ground here, even after waiting for hours.
This watermill is powered by canal water. Thousands of people from not only Kaithal but also surrounding districts come to this watermill to get their flour ground here, as it is considered to be of the highest quality. Nowadays, flour is produced using electric power. This is the only watermill in Haryana that runs on canal water.
Ramkumar, who runs the watermill on contract, said, "It was built during the British era. It was built in 1890 during the British period. This watermill is located in Fatehpur village of Pundri on the Sirsa Branch Canal. This watermill has been in operation for the last 135 years. Red and white lime was used in the construction of this building, which is still intact today.”
Ramkumar further added, "His family has been running it for the last three generations. It comes under the Canal Department, and it gives the watermill on contract. Now his fourth generation has been running this watermill for the last 50 years.”
It takes about an hour to grind 40 kg of wheat here. Describing this mill, Ramkumar said, "This is the only watermill in Haryana that runs solely on canal water. The mill is installed on top, and the water from the canal flows below, which rotates the lower part of the millstone, keeping the mill running. There are a total of five millstones installed here, and each millstone grinds 40 kilograms of wheat in 1 hour. Together, the five millstones grind 2 quintals of wheat flour in 1 hour."
Ramkumar said that 80 rupees is charged for 40 kilograms of wheat, which works out to 2 rupees per kilogram. However, they do not weigh the flour here and dispense the flour based on their experience. No one objects to a slight variation.
He said that "The quality of the flour extracted from this watermill is very good. Here in Kaithal, there are about 20-25 villages adjacent to Pundri, which eat the flour ground here, and whoever eats the flour from this mill once wants to eat the flour from here again. People from other districts also come here to get their flour ground because its quality is very good."
Ramkumar said, "The wheat's nutritional value is somewhat lost due to the high speed of an electric mill, which heats up the flour. But this mill runs on water, so its speed isn't as high, and the flour produced remains cool, preserving the wheat's nutritional value.
Harpal Singh, a local resident of Fatehpur, said that he is about 55 years old and has been watching this watermill since he was a child. Back then, many families from the village would gather and bring wheat in bullock carts to get flour ground here. This is an ancient heritage of Haryana, making his village famous throughout Haryana and India.
Goldie, a local youth, said, "Every household today has problems like diabetes and blood pressure, but eating flour from this mill keeps minor ailments at bay, and there are no such ailments in his family. That's why he still prefers to eat flour here."
Deepak, a resident of Hisar who had come to Kaithal, said, “The watermill is a wonder. Despite its age, this watermill is still working smoothly without any problems, which is astonishing."
