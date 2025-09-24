ETV Bharat / offbeat

Still Grinding Strong: A 135-Year-Old Watermill In Kaithal Draws Crowds Seeking Quality Flour

Kaithal: While Haryana has numerous wheat-grinding mills in every district, a watermill in Pundri, Kaithal district, was established during the British era and is still functioning well even after 135 years. People are constantly getting their flour ground here, even after waiting for hours.

This watermill is powered by canal water. Thousands of people from not only Kaithal but also surrounding districts come to this watermill to get their flour ground here, as it is considered to be of the highest quality. Nowadays, flour is produced using electric power. This is the only watermill in Haryana that runs on canal water.

A worker collecting the ground flour (ETV Bharat)

Ramkumar, who runs the watermill on contract, said, "It was built during the British era. It was built in 1890 during the British period. This watermill is located in Fatehpur village of Pundri on the Sirsa Branch Canal. This watermill has been in operation for the last 135 years. Red and white lime was used in the construction of this building, which is still intact today.”

Ramkumar further added, "His family has been running it for the last three generations. It comes under the Canal Department, and it gives the watermill on contract. Now his fourth generation has been running this watermill for the last 50 years.”

An individual millstone at the watermill (ETV Bharat)

It takes about an hour to grind 40 kg of wheat here. Describing this mill, Ramkumar said, "This is the only watermill in Haryana that runs solely on canal water. The mill is installed on top, and the water from the canal flows below, which rotates the lower part of the millstone, keeping the mill running. There are a total of five millstones installed here, and each millstone grinds 40 kilograms of wheat in 1 hour. Together, the five millstones grind 2 quintals of wheat flour in 1 hour."