Braving Odds, Srinagar Artisan Carries on the Legacy of Repairing Famous Kashmiri Carpets

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): From the worn out window of a rundown building in Rainawari area of Srinagar, 5-year-old Ghulam Hussain, zones out on a chilly winter morning. Hussain is one of the skilled artisans and probably among the last such artisans repairing burnt and cut famous Kashmir carpets. Hussain has been involved in this work for almost three decades.

The craftsman has not only repaired very expensive Kashmiri carpets with his own hands, but he has also repaired such carpets brought from America and Iran, which would have been a major task to repair because the combination of colors in these carpets is different from the carpets here in the valley. In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Hussain said he is doing this delicate and laborious work in one room of his house consisting of two narrow and dark rooms.

Hussain's expertise and work was recently mentioned by the LG of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha in his monthly radio program "Awam ki Awaz". Hussain said that after the death of his father when he was 6, he took up the household responsibilities and took up the profession of carpet weaving at the age of 7. However, due to the low wages, he left the job of making carpets after nine years and learned the skill of repairing carpets from an expert craftsman of that time.

The craftsman has done carpet repair work in other places of the country like Hyderabad, Delhi and Mumbai etc. Hussain's life is full of struggle and suffering, but braving all the odds, he is carrying out his art of repairing carpets by going from house to house. Hussain however said that the senior officials of the Handicrafts and Loom Department talk big about the welfare of the artisans, but such promises are confined to mere paperwork.

He lamented that he has not received any kind of support from the concerned department till date.