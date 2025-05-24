If Country Needs Him More, I’ll Take Vows With His Sword: Rajasthan Bride’s Patriotic Promise Before May 28 Wedding

Kuchaman City/Sikar: The wedding mandap set up in Rasidpura does not have any semblance with the blistering 48-degree heat of the Indo-Pak border areas in Rajasthan. But the wedding story does have one thing in common - soldier Amit Singh Shekhawat serving the Indian Army. While he still stands guard with a rifle at the borders, Amit is the most awaited not only by his bride-to-be, Pooja Kanwar Rathore for their wedding on May 28, but an entire village.

For days, Pooja was not sure if Amit can make it for the day as he has been a part of Operation Sindoor, launched by India to avenge Pahalgam terror strike on April 22.

Spirit Of Operation Sindoor Grips A Rajasthan Village As Bride-To-Be Awaits May 28 Wedding With Army Man Groom (ETV Bharat)

But she had already decided. "If the country needed him more and the border had held him back, I was ready to take the seven vows with his sword,” she said, her voice proud and loud. “I am a Kshatrani. I do not have fear of arms or bullets. I am marrying a valiant man who has first committed to serve the country and then any of us. And country always is priority,” said a brave Pooja.

As the wedding preparations begin, it has transformed from a family event into a national tribute by an entire village.

Not surprising, the wedding cards bore “Operation Sindoor – Proud of Indian Army” in Rajasthani script. The card seemed to be less of a wedding invite and more a salute. It has become a point of discussion across villages and social media alike. Perhaps the family had decided to honour the military operation prominently, so that it can always remain an unforgettable part of the wedding even amidst celebrations.

Spirit Of Operation Sindoor Grips A Rajasthan Village As Bride-To-Be Awaits May 28 Wedding With Army Man Groom (ETV Bharat)

In Rasidpura and Khakholi, the bride and groom’s villages, the wedding has united people with the patriotic fervour and a symbol of shared pride. Flags have been flying high and drum beats echo in the lanes. “Amit is not just the groom in this wedding, he is a soldier of Bharat Mata,” said a village elder Bhagwan Singh. “This wedding seems like the entire village's celebration. It is an Indian wedding that salutes the soldier from Rajasthan and also the never ending spirit of India,” he added.

Another reason the village has gotten together to celebrate the wedding in patriotic fervour is - the groom is not the only one from his family to serve the country. Two of his younger siblings are also in the armed forces. Born to Jagdish Singh Shekhawat, a farmer, all the four siblings, serve in the forces - Dharmendra, Amit, and Abhay are posted in the 18th Cavalry of Indian Army's Armoured Corps, while sister, Sangeeta, serves in the Rajasthan Police. Their cousins are para commandos and SSB officers.

Dharmendra has been in the Army for the last 10 years, Amit for six and Abhay for four years now.

As if a collage of India’s living military tradition, the family truly represents service to nation, said another elderly.

Both Amit and Dharmendra have worked in the United Nations peacekeeping missions through the Syria-Israel border.

Spirit Of Operation Sindoor Grips A Rajasthan Village As Bride-To-Be Awaits May 28 Wedding With Army Man Groom (ETV Bharat)

Yet, as the wedding date nears, everyone's eyes are on the siblings, if they will be able to make it at a crucial juncture when the 'pause' button has been pressed in the middle of Operation Sindoor. Dharmendra has been granted leave but Abhay is waiting approval.

With the D-Day getting closer, when Amit ties the knot with Pooja, her neighborhood echoes with pride. “Operation Sindoor has become the symbol for every woman in India. Now that sindoor will not only be limited to being a mark of marriage but also the nation’s honour. Today, even Pakistan has seen its meaning,” said Dhiru Rathore, a local.