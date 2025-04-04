Spectare Of China On Zemithang, The Last Indian Village

Zemithang: Zemithang as you might know is the last Indian village along the Sino-Indian border. Nestled in remote reaches of Arunachal Pradesh, visiting Zemithang with all its paraphernalia of serenity and sylvan surroundings, feels so tranquil. It feels like a world apart as the hidden gem near the India-China border, offers a unique blend of culture, spirituality, and natural beauty.

The archetypal tourist trails in the sparsely populated quaint villages, which are inhabited by the Monpa tribesmen offer a window into the lives of the simple people. The towering mountains, ancient monasteries, and stories of history and faith resonate through its landscapes. Beneath the surface, lies an uneasy calm.

The fear of 'Red China' is palpable. The Dragon Country has kept the pot boiling from time to time, often staking its 'claim' on Arunachal Pradesh. After Kenzamani on the Indo-China border in western Arunachal Pradesh, the inaccessible mountainous border can be seen from a specific point. China has kept an 'eye' on Arunachal Pradesh. Despite cases of border friction being less, the Indian security forces are on constant vigil at the border.

Local Buddhist tribes' anger against China is reasonable. "This border is not China's. This is Tibet's border. We do not share the border with China. China has been forcibly oppressing Tibet and our beloved His Holiness Dalai Lama entered India through this route," says Lobsang Tsering, a local.

There is a river-like canal between the security forces camp near Kenzamane and the Chinese military camp across the border. Locals say Chinese army personnel have repeatedly crossed this canal and tried to enter Indian territory.

According to locals, such incidents happen four or five times a month. Even a few days ago, when a group of Chinese troops advanced in the same manner, the country's security forces in Kenzamane negotiated and they turned back.

'China stops construction'

Such incidents are frequent in this sensitive border point where China has also blocked the construction of a concrete bridge over the Nyamgyang-Chu River, says village head Nawang Chota.

A concrete bridge over this river is essential for the security of India's own territory and borders. The bridge is being constructed by the country's Border Roads Organization (BRO) but the construction of the bridge has not been started due to strong objections from China.

As a result, the suspension bridge is the only option to travel to this important border post. "Materials have been prepared for the construction of the suspension bridge but the construction work has been stopped due to Chinese objections. He said an understanding has now been reached and the bridge may be constructed soon. We faced difficulties in reaching the place where the His Holiness Dalai Lama arrived in Khenzmane. Mobile phone services are not available even for the security forces there," says Chota.

The bridge, which was originally a suspension bridge that could only allow one person to cross at a time, has now been constructed to accommodate four or five people from one direction.

And there is no mobile network in Zemithang, 12 km from the border post. Same situation persists in Lungla, about 50 km away. 'Jio mobile service is zero here. We don't have a mobile network in Lumpu or Zemithang at all except one network. BSNL towers have been installed in some places but it is not sure when connection will be provided.

Mobile phone services are not available for the security forces due to lack of connectivity, but the village head feels proud that the security forces are always with them in rain or sunshine.

According to Chota, Zemithang, with its sacred architecture and sites, can become a vital link to the famed Buddhist tourist circuit tourist destinations but infrastructure bottlenecks come in the way.