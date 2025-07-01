Specially-Abled Make A Statement By Running Restaurant In Bhopal

Bhopal: Communication is all about conveying and understanding the message. This is being amply demonstrated at Echoes restaurant in No. 10 Market in Bhopal that is being run by deaf and dumb employees. They have overcome their disability to earn their livelihood by successfully running this café cum restaurant.

Everything is done in sign language the moment one enters the restaurant. From greeting the guests to guiding them to a table, it is like clockwork for the employees. There is a switch at every table and the moment someone presses it, a light blinks in the kitchen signaling the arrival of a customer waiting for service.

Specially-Abled staff using sign language to communicate (ETV Bharat)

A menu card is provided along with a pen and pad to the customer who mentions what he wants in the specified code along with the quantity required. These codes specify a particular dish. For example T1 is for Dal Makhani and T4 is for Butter Chicken.

The atmosphere is such that the customers also do not feel any hitch in communicating in the sign language. Since this eating joint is close to the post Arera Colony, it gets a large number of clients from well off families.

Specially-Abled staff using sign language to communicate (ETV Bharat)

The manager at the place Shivansh Kanwar disclosed, “The purpose to start this venture was not just to employ the specially abled but to generate awareness in the society about their special needs.”

He disclosed that the customers at the restaurant go back satisfied with the service and also give respect to the staff. The employees here are well trained and treat the customers with the warmth that is the hallmark of the hospitality industry. They have been trained in Delhi.

The place has been developed on a vintage theme where the customers can enjoy music played on low volume as they have their food and drinks. There are more than 100 dishes and drinks on the menu that are mentioned alongside specified codes. This place was started around four months ago and has been well received by the people of Bhopal. It is a welcome step in the empowerment of the specially abled persons in the society.

Echoes restaurant in Bhopal (ETV Bharat)

The customers feel that more such joints need to be opened not only in Bhopal but in various other parts of the country as they will generate awareness about the world and needs of the specially abled persons. In addition to this, these ventures will also lead to generation of sensitivity among the clients.