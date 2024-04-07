Special Protection Group's Rising Day 2024: Commemorating 39th Anniversary of SPG

Hyderabad: Established on April 8, 1985, in the aftermath of the tragic assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, the Special Protection Group (SPG) stands as a bastion of security, dedicated solely to safeguarding the Prime Minister of India and, in certain instances, their immediate family members. As the SPG commemorates its 39th anniversary, it reflects on its journey, its mandate, and its unwavering commitment to excellence.

Origin and Evolution: The genesis of the SPG can be traced back to the recommendation of the Birbal Nath Committee in 1985. Initially functioning without legislative backing, it wasn’t until 1988 that the Rajiv Gandhi Government passed the Special Protection Group Act, providing a formal framework for its operations. Over the years, the SPG has adapted and refined its approach to meet the evolving security challenges faced by the nation’s leadership.

Mandate and Responsibilities: The primary responsibility of the SPG is to ensure the safety and security of the Prime Minister of India and their immediate family members, both domestically and internationally. While the current focus remains on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the SPG also extends protection to former Prime Ministers and their families, albeit with recent amendments reducing the duration of such security coverage.

Operational Framework: The SPG operates on the motto of "Bravery, Dedication, Security," embodying the values of courage and unwavering commitment to duty. Led by an officer from the Indian Police Service with a rank not lower than Inspector General of Police, the SPG collaborates closely with various other security agencies and state police forces to ensure comprehensive protection for its designated protectees.

Personnel and Recognition: Drawing personnel from diverse central armed police forces and the Railway Protection Force, the SPG boasts a highly skilled and dedicated workforce. Its officers have been recognised for their exemplary service, with numerous awards and accolades, including the prestigious Shaurya Chakra and President's Police Medals. The SPG's commitment to professionalism and leadership excellence sets a benchmark for security agencies nationwide.

Operational Exemptions and Budgetary Allocation: The SPG operates under special provisions, exempting its protectees from personal security screenings at airports and government buildings. Additionally, the organisation and its employees are excluded from the purview of the Right to Information Act, ensuring confidentiality and operational integrity. Despite the significant financial outlay involved in providing security, the government has consistently allocated substantial funds to the SPG, underscoring its importance in safeguarding national leadership.

Key Facts about SPG: