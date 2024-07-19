ETV Bharat / offbeat

Space Exploration Day Reminds 1st Human Walk On Surface Of Another Planet

New Delhi: Space Exploration Day is celebrated on July 20 every year as it was on this day for the first time in history that a human landed and walked on the surface of another planet.

Taking to social media X, the National Air and Space Museum posted, "On this day in 1969, the Apollo 11 astronauts were on their way to the Moon. The crew consisted of Commander Neil Armstrong, command module pilot Michal Collins, and lunar module pilot Buzz Aldrin."

According to the National Space Society website, "Space Exploration Day commemorates the July 20 anniversary of man's first historic landing and walking on the surface of another celestial body. What had once been a topic for science fiction stories, had become an awe-inspiring reality, sending astronauts to the Moon increased mankind’s sense of dignity and self-worth." Over the period, several countries explored space and got the desired results.

As per the Department of Space, Government of India, India Space Research Organisation achieved the historic milestone of landing the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft near the South Pole of the Moon. India has become the first country in the globe to accomplish this. Besides this, several other space missions were done by the India government these are:

Chandrayaan-3 Landing: On August 23, 2023, Chandrayaan-3 lander, Vikram, successfully soft-landed on the Moon, Subsequently, the rover, Pragyan, ramped down on the lunar surface. Over the next few days, several experiments, such as measurement of near-surface plasma content, presence of mineral elements, temperature profile of the lunar topsoil, etc. were conducted by the onboard payloads.