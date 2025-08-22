By Krishna Nandan

Patna: An extensive spread of delicacies at the Rashtrapati Bhavan took Bihar's Anju Kumari by surprise. But what made her emotional was the dishes which were made using her products - Anarsa and millet. "It was the proudest moment of my life. As it is, I had the privilege of being invited to meet the President and share food with her Excellency, but the most special thing was my own products Anarsa made of Cheena and millet idlis which were included in the menu,” says a visibly moved Anju, who is considered an icon in Bihar’s Samastipur district for organic farming.

This Independence Day, Anju was among the farmers who were honoured at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. On the occasion, she also got an opportunity to meet and talk to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “When I told Modiji that I was from Samastipur, he immediately asked me about the flood situation there. He also inquired about the problems faced by farmers,” she says.

Sowing Seeds Of Self-Reliance Samastipur's Organic Farming Icon Anju Kumari Makes Way To Rashtrapati Bhavan (ETV Bharat)

Igniting a chemical-free food revolution, Anju has been leading the organic farming movement in India. Though the road to fame was not easy for her, with grit and perseverance she transformed her life and also made a national identity in food processing, particularly of oilseed products.

Anju’s tryst with farming began when she was a kid. But as fate had it, she got married into a family in Oriyama village of Dalsinghsarai block, where she was encouraged to do farming if she wished to. After slogging hard in the fields for 13 years, she has today achieved a name in the domain of organic farming.

Starting life in a hut, she has now built her own home and contributed to her family’s finances by farming on just two-and-a-half acres of land. “It was not easy in the beginning but I had decided to take up farming seriously and for that I needed to be different. So I chose organic farming. Using cow dung manure, neem cake, and natural techniques, I not only ensured the fertility of the land but also encouraged other farmers in the village to adopt the same practices,” she says.

Anju also diversified from staple crops and chose millets, mushrooms, banana, and papaya instead. But it was oilseeds which gave her the breakthrough. She now cultivates mustard, sesame, linseed, and niger (also called ramtil), processes them into oil, oil cakes, laddus, powders, and even beauty products.

“Oil is integral to our diet and we are always on the lookout to consume food that is pure and chemical-free. That’s why I chose oilseeds. From production to processing and marketing, I do everything by myself,” she explains.

Anju, however, admits that as a woman, the journey has been one of ups and downs. "When I learnt about the nutritional richness of linseed (omega-3) and sesame (minerals and vitamins), I started cultivating them scientifically, adapting to seasons and soil. Today, many people come here for training and learn. The farmers from nearby villages also come to me and seek advice on seeds, produce and schemes besides marketing," she says.

Anju does not want farming to end with her generation. She has rather been making sure that her children learn farming skills alongside higher education. “Farming is not for educated or uneducated. It is a skill that paves way for self-reliance. But for educated farmers, it becomes a little easy to learn marketing. Lest, middlemen take the lion’s share of profits,” she stresses.

Supporting her work is none else than her husband Ramnaresh Rai. He recalls, “When we got married, she wanted to continue her studies. We were not well off then. Circumstances were tough, but I encouraged her. I would even light a lantern at 3 am so that she could study. I would also cycle several kilometres to take her to the exam centre.”

Though Ramnaresh has completed academics till matriculation, he ensured that Anju completed her MA. “My husband is behind my success. Without his support, I could not have become a successful farmer. I remembered this even when I was at the Rashtrapati Bhavan as a guest,” Anju says with pride.