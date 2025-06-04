Faridabad's 'Sonali Auto Driver' Steers Through Struggles, Dreams Of Becoming A Lawyer

Faridabad: Her father doted on her and took her on rides as and when he got some time out of driving customers. That she will have to take up driving the same auto to sustain her family was beyond her imagination. In 2021, when her father passed away leaving the entire family in a jeopardy, Sonali took to her father's auto, put to use the driving lessons her father taught and fended for the family. Today she is well known in Faridabad as Sonali Auto Driver.

At 22, she not only fends for her family but also continues to study, being in the final year of graduation now. While her mother is a home maker, her elder sister is pursuing nursing course and the younger one just completed matriculation.

Faridabad's Sonali Auto Driver Rides On Against All Odds, Aims To Become A Lawyer (ETV Bharat)

"I am an auto driver by fate and compulsion," says Sonali. "I have always aspired to become a lawyer but destiny had other things in store for me. I would still say, even with challenges, I will try to do a law degree after graduation," she hopes.

After her father's death, Sonali's mother used to run the family with the meagre earning she managed by stitching clothes. But that could not suffice. "The auto that was lying idle drew my attention and without thinking, I took it out and started earning." explains Sonali while narrating how she was looked at differently by the male drivers. "Not only male drivers, even passersby passed lewd comments. Some even did not want to hire me for their journey as they thought being a woman I would not know driving well and may cause accidents," she adds.

But nothing could harm her spirit to work more and earn enough for a family of four that stays in Shiv Colony of Sector 22. Well known in the streets of Faridabad, Sonali, originally from Uttar Pradesh, has made a place of her own by overcoming hurdles that came her way. "There are many auto stands in the city. At some places, they do not allow me to park or take customers. They have their rules. I have fought with them many times, but when I realised this is the way how autorickshaw riders deal, I learnt to take it easy," informs Sonali adding that many home guards have also fought with her over trivial issues.

Not someone to give up, Sonali says girls must not bow down to such frivolous instances. If one has to stay on roads and work shoulder to shoulder with men, excuses won't serve the purpose. "I fought my way and anyone under such circumstances must do the same. Patience matters and if you get affected by minor issues, you would never be able to work," she asserts.

After driving for nine to 10 hours a day irrespective of whether its harsh summer of rains, she returns home late in the evening. Ask her if she is not worried about crime incidents in the city and Sonali says, "I am not afraid. Tell me a city where there is no crime. One has to steer clear of these things and just focus on the work. God is great and He will definitely do good. If you wait for someone to motivate you everyday to do to work, believe me, none will."

Sonali is single and currently has not thought about marriage. Fond of social media, she, when not on the driver's seat, browses Instagram and makes reels for her over 33,000 followers through her sonaliautodriver808 handle. She has also mentioned in one of the reels about her ETV Bharat interview and expressed her gratitude to the media for supporting her.

Is she happy the way life is unfolding for her? "I will be happy they day I become a lawyer. I am in the final year of graduation and I would like to study law soon after. I just hope, I get some help from the district administration, the government, so that I can continue my law studies and also ensure a good life for my family," says Sonali with dreams galore and a bright smile.