Solomon’s Temple In Mizoram Is Picture Perfect From Founder’s Dream

Mizoram: Located just 10 km from Mizoram’s capital city of Aizawl in the Kidron valley, the Solomon’s Temple is said to be the picture-perfect from its maker Dr LB Sailo’s dream.

It is said that Dr Sailo had seen such a building in his dream, and he converted it into reality. This church, made of white marble, is a tourist hotspot that remains closed on Sunday.

The beautiful building of white marble is soothing to the eyes. It gets its name from the First Solomon Church of Israel, which is also called Solomon’s Temple.

Solomon’s Temple In Mizoram (ETV Bharat)

It is claimed that Dr Sailo was ordered by God in 1991 to build Solomon's Temple in Mizoram on the model of Solomon's Temple of the Bible. A thorough search was conducted for a suitable site, and a piece of land was purchased in eastern Aizawl, but due to inaccessibility, it was given up, and the location was chosen in the west. It is locally known as Chawlhhmun and was later named Kidron Valley.

The Solomon’s Temple is spread over 3025 square meters. Its foundation was laid on December 23, 1996, and it was completed in 23 years and six months at a cost of 2.7 million dollars. It was opened to the general public on Christmas in 2017.

It has four pillars having seven David's Stars each. All these stars represent the seven angels. It has four towers and each one of them has a crown symbolising the crown of salvation, the crown of victory, the crown of righteousness and the crown of life. It also has four facades with three revelations each.

This church has 12 main doors. In the middle of the pitched roof, there are two horizontal lines which cross each other to form the shape of a cross, which is indicative of the new rules. No walls have been built inside the church in accordance with the belief that the Lord had torn the curtain of the temple from top to bottom at the time of his death.

This is the first and only church of Mizoram made of marble. Its main prayer hall can accommodate about three thousand people, and the porch can accommodate 10,000 people.

The people here consider it to be the first Solomon’s Temple, as they believe that the one built in Israel was abandoned by God, and later Mizoram was chosen for it.

It is written on the walls that God built this Temple. It stands as a visible symbol of God's presence on the earth with his chosen people born from the blood of Jesus Christ.

An annual conference called Jerusalem Inkhwampui is held at the temple in the last week of December every year.

The construction of Solomon’s Temple was started by Kohran Thianglim. Dr Sailo, the founder of Kohran Thianglim, claimed that he had received divine revelation to build a temple like Solomon’s Temple described in the Bible. He was a veterinarian by profession who passed away on October 10, 2021.



