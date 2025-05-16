A Soldier’s Final Salute: How A War Hero From Himachal Turned His Death Into The Last Service To The Nation

Mandi: The small, grieving home on Jail Road, is the pride of Himachal Pradesh and the country, for being the place where Subedar Major Honorary Captain Achhar Singh lived. Much celebrated and decorated war veteran, at 102 years, he passed away quietly but even after his final breath, he left behind his body for the service of the medical fraternity, transcending his dedication on the battlefield.
A native of Sarskan village in the Sarkaghat subdivision, Achhar Singh joined the British Indian Army in 1940 and served through the Second World War in Basra, Cairo, Sicily, and Rangoon. He also defended India during the 1965 Indo-Pak war and was honoured with the Raksha Medal 1965, among eight other gallantry awards.
“He was discipline personified. Duty, and sacrifice defined him. But even after retirement, he couldn’t stop serving the nation,” recalls his son, a retired bank officer M. Singh.
After retiring from the Army in 1969, Singh served as an NCC instructor at institutions like Jalandhar and IIT Kanpur. He instilled values of patriotism in young minds. But the most moving chapter of his life was written when he made his final wish. He wanted to donate his body for medical research.
“He took the decision in 2007. Originally he chose IGMC Shimla, but later changed it to Lal Bahadur Shastri Medical College in Ner Chowk,” his son says.
On the day of his passing, family members, relatives, and fellow villagers gathered to pay him respects. There were no trumpets, no salutes, not even rituals. In a gesture of reverence, his body was draped with memories and taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri Medical College in Ner Chowk.
In a world crowded by people who are obsessed with heroism, Achhar Singh, in serving the nation till his last breath proved humility and service are not loud but silent traits.
