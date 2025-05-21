Odisha's 'Mountain Girl' Sets Eyes On Mount Everest After Conquering Nepal Peaks

Brahmapur: Madhusmita Patra has successfully climbed three mountains in Nepal and plans to begin her Everest conquest in the next few days. Also known as 'Mountain Girl', Madhusmita began her climbing journey six years ago. In this period, she conquered the peaks of Mount Rhenok and various other mountains in Sikkim, Mount Friendship in Himachal Pradesh, Mount Elbrus in Russia, Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa, and recently Nepal's Mera, Island Peak, and Lobuche. Madhusmita continues to inspire aspiring mountain climbers by bringing pride to the nation.

April 19 saw her depart from Kathmandu in Nepal to begin her trek of Mount Mera. She spent 5-7 hours each day climbing while staying overnight at each camp. She reached base camp (5,787m) on April 27 and advanced base camp (6,476m) on April 28. Following a few hours of rest, she set out to complete the final stretch with her guide at 2.30 pm. Battling the negative temperature and altitude pressure, Madhusmita completed her conquest of Mount Mera in Nepal on April 29 at 9.45 am and proudly hoisted the national flag. After a little while of revelling in the glory, she descended.

Madhusmita Patra and her proud family. (ETV Bharat)

Madhusmita was not done with the Nepali mountains, as she set out to climb Island Peak and Mount Lobuche almost immediately. After a successful summit of Island Peak (6,163m) on May 5, she went to Chukung. She summited Mount Lobuche (6119m) at 7.44 am on May 9. She achieved the glorious feat of three continuous ascents this season.

Residing in the Gosani Nuagam area of Brahmapur, Madhusmita Patra is the daughter of retired Air Force officer, Premanad Patra and teacher, Pushpanjali Patra. The interest she has in adventure sports came by birth. As soon as she completed her education, Madhusmita won a national medal in the National Cadet Corps before beginning her work life. Seeing the mountains in Ladakh, it was only natural that her interest in mountaineering increased multifold. Her achievements come on the side of also being a working computer engineer at TCS, Chennai.

Madhusmita summiting Nepali peak. (ETV Bharat)

Madhusmita initially got training from Nrushingh Charan Sahu when she wanted to seriously take up the sport, and said that she later got trained by the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute (HMI) educational institute run by the Government of India in 2022. The Mountaineer told ETV Bharat that she has finally planned to climb the highest peak in the world, Mount Everest. She believes that her prior experiences are going to really aid her in this journey.

Madhusmita's mother said, "The three peaks that she just climbed were very difficult. She used to cross from one camp to another every day, but it was very risky. We encourage her on behalf of the family." Premanad Patra expressed his interest in his daughter's adventures and said that she will climb another peak before her summit of Everest. "When her heart is full of courage, we inspire her to move forward," he encouraged.

After Madhusmita returned home after her successful summit of the three Nepali peaks, she was congratulated by former BDA president and former State Cashew Corporation chairman Subash Maharana. "Madhusmita is the pride and honour of Berhampu,r and may all her goals be fulfilled," he said.

Mountaineering is an adventure sport that carries as much risk as it carries adrenaline. Many lose their lives every year, chasing the rush of this sport. Climbers take adequate time to prepare for a trek, but some of the challenges simply can not be prepared for. Yet, Madhusmita has not let any of this act as a mental block. She aims to prevail over the highest peaks of all seven continents.