Social Media Day 2024: Know Its History, Significance, Some Interesting Facts

Hyderabad: June 30 is observed as Social Media Day to raise awareness of how this platform has developed into a crucial instrument for communication. Through connecting people from all over the world, helping companies build their brands, and establishing itself as a new platform for content creation, social media has completely changed the modern era.

Social media has also changed the lives of numerous people by enabling businesses to grow and have provided access to new markets worldwide, in addition to letting people stay in touch with their loved ones.

History:

Mashable organised the first Social Media Day on June 30, 2010, to highlight the significance of social media and its function in international communication. The first social networking site, SixDegrees, was founded by Andrew Weinreich and launched online in 1997. Users could name friends and family members on the website and access a number of fascinating features like profiles, bulletin boards, and school information.

Following its closure in 2001, users started corresponding on Facebook, MySpace, and Friendster. Because of the popularity of the medium, many other websites that we use today were developed, including Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Snapchat.

What is Social Media?

Social media is a collective term for websites and applications that focus on communication, community-based input, interaction, content-sharing and collaboration. To communicate and maintain relationships with friends, family, and other communities, people use social media. Social media applications are used by businesses for customer service tracking and product promotion.

Importance of Social Media: