Social Media Day 2024: Know Its History, Significance, Some Interesting Facts

Hyderabad: June 30 is observed as Social Media Day to raise awareness of how this platform has developed into a crucial instrument for communication. Through connecting people from all over the world, helping companies build their brands, and establishing itself as a new platform for content creation, social media has completely changed the modern era.
Social media has also changed the lives of numerous people by enabling businesses to grow and have provided access to new markets worldwide, in addition to letting people stay in touch with their loved ones.
History:
Mashable organised the first Social Media Day on June 30, 2010, to highlight the significance of social media and its function in international communication. The first social networking site, SixDegrees, was founded by Andrew Weinreich and launched online in 1997. Users could name friends and family members on the website and access a number of fascinating features like profiles, bulletin boards, and school information.
Following its closure in 2001, users started corresponding on Facebook, MySpace, and Friendster. Because of the popularity of the medium, many other websites that we use today were developed, including Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Snapchat.
What is Social Media?
Social media is a collective term for websites and applications that focus on communication, community-based input, interaction, content-sharing and collaboration. To communicate and maintain relationships with friends, family, and other communities, people use social media. Social media applications are used by businesses for customer service tracking and product promotion.
Importance of Social Media:
No matter where you are in the world, social media makes it simple to stay in touch with distant family members and friends. In addition to making communication easier, it lets you reconnect with people you may not have seen since high school or even longer.
The great thing about social media is that it keeps us informed about both domestic and global events in addition to making it easier to network with people. Many people use social media for their businesses as well. It may surprise you to learn how social media has impacted our lives and how much of a role it plays in society.
Challenges of social media:
- Mental health issues: Burnout, social media addiction, and other problems can arise from using social apps excessively.
- Polarization: People can become trapped in "filter bubbles." Although the user is truly isolated in an online community created by algorithms, they give an illusion of open communication.
- Misinformation: When someone spreads misinformation with the intention of misleading others, it is more likely to occur in polarized contexts.
Different types of social media:
- Social networks.
- Media-sharing networks.
- Community-based networks.
- Review board networks.
Here are some examples of popular web-based social media platforms:
- Facebook is a free social networking website where registered users create profiles, upload photos and video, send messages and keep in touch with friends, family and colleagues.
- LinkedIn is a social networking site designed for the business community.
- Pinterest is a social curation website for sharing and categorizing images found online.
- Reddit is a social news website and forum where site members curate and promote stories.
- Twitter is a free microblogging service for registered members to broadcast short posts called tweets.
- Wikipedia is a free, open content encyclopedia created through a collaborative community.
Interesting Facts about Social Media:
- Social media is used by 3.5 billion people worldwide.
- 500 million people post stories on Instagram every day.
- 60 billion SMS messages are sent via WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger per day.
- The average Facebook user logs on for thirty-five minutes each day.
- There are reportedly 270 million fake profiles on Facebook.
- Every minute, 300 hours of video are posted to YouTube.
- 95 million photos are uploaded to Instagram every day.
Most Followed people on Social Media (In India):
- Virat Kohli: 268 million followers on Instagram.
- CarryMinati- Ajey Nagar: 4.22 crore Subscribers on YouTube.
- Shraddha Kapoor: 90.2 million followers on Instagram.
- Priyanka Chopra: 56 Million followers on Facebook
- Narendra Modi: 90.08 million followers on Instagram.
