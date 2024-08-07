ETV Bharat / offbeat

Australian Project AIO Aims To Overcome Secrecy Of Social Media Companies

Queensland: Over the past 20 years, social media has transformed how we communicate, share information and form social connections. A federal parliamentary committee is currently trying to come to grips with these changes and work out what to do about them.

The social media platforms where we spend so much time are powered by algorithms that exercise significant control over what content each user sees. But researchers know little specific detail about how they work, and how users experience them.

This is because social media companies closely guard information about their algorithms and operations. However, in recent weeks my colleagues and I announced a new national infrastructure project to help us find out what they are up to.

Our project, the Australian Internet Observatory, will investigate how social media users interact and the content on their feeds. But the federal government can also help by forcing tech companies to let some light into the closed black boxes that power their business.

Resistance to data access

To understand the impact of social media, we need to first understand its inner workings. This requires observing the content shared by users and the algorithms that control what content is visible and recommended. We must also observe how users interact with these platforms in an everyday setting.

This is important because social media is personal and increasingly ephemeral. Content differs for every user and quickly disappears from feeds. This makes it challenging to draw general conclusions about the experiences of users and the broader impact of social media on society.

But the companies behind social media platforms refuse to let the public peer under the hood. They often cite privacy concerns and competitive interests as reasons for limiting data access. These concerns are possibly valid. But they are often cynically deployed. And they should not preclude the possibility of more transparent and ethical research data access.

As a result, my colleagues and I have had to be inventive to gain insights into the inner workings of social media. We use methods such as scraping public data, platform audits and other forensic methods. However, these methods are often limited and fraught with legal risk.

The Australian Internet Observatory

In the absence of direct platform data access, we are also using other methods, such as data donation, to understand how social media platforms operate.

Data donation enables people to voluntarily share specific parts of their social media experience for independent study conducted under strict ethical guidelines. This provides invaluable insights while respecting user privacy and autonomy. Two data donation projects have already improved our understanding of internet search and targeted advertising in Australia.