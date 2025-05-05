By Bhawani Sankar Das

Bhubaneswar: When most of us shudder at the very sight of a snake, one young woman fearlessly goes closer to the reptiles and makes sure, they are not harmed or hurt. Armed with the requisite training and a purpose, Niharika Mohapatra, from Angul in Odisha has earned the tag of being the fearless reptile rescuer who helps in catching, curing and relocating venomous snakes. She also imparts training to forest officials, police officers, and firemen to do the same.

In her late 20s now, Niharika had a brush with snakes when she was in the ninth class. At her native place Poktunga village, situated close to dense forests, she witnessed how her mother Mamata Mohapatra, a homemaker, beat a giant snake to death when it entered their home. Scared, most people fled the area, but Niharika stood watching her mother deal with the snake all alone. This incident stayed etched in her mind and the scene kept haunting her for a long time. On one hand, she silently wondered about her mother's courage, while on the other, she kept brooding about the creature that lost its life for no fault.

Fearless In The Face Of Fangs, Snake Girl Of Odisha Niharika Protects Reptiles, Trains Rescuers & Saves Lives (ETV Bharat)

Daughter of Shiva Narayan Mohapatra, an Ayurvedic doctor, Niharika completed matriculation in 2012 and did her graduation in Science from Bantala College in 2017. She has also completed two-year training at Talcher Government ITI and did her internship at NALCO.

It was during her college days that she had a chance encounter with another wildlife rescuer and that changed her life. She kept questioning the rescuer about the ecological importance of snakes and reptiles and why these creatures need to be saved and relocated in case of danger to their life. The answers she heard removed the fear from Niharika's mind and inspired her to join Snake Helpline, a state-wide voluntary service where snake rescuers reach the spot, pick up the snake, treat it and leave it in the wild.

Niharika with a Pangolin (ETV Bharat)

After completing her education Niharika had a stable, well-paying job at a private bank in Bhubaneswar but her heart was somewhere else. She wanted to hear her calling and not regret later. "I wanted to appear for a few competitive exams for jobs in government of Odisha or India and do better in life. But I also wanted to devote time to rescue wild animals, particularly snakes, as most people fear the reptile and kill it. I knew it was not an easy call, but then I heard the voice of my conscience," she narrates. Eventually, she quit her job to fulfill both the wishes in her bucket list. "I know how to balance both. While I prepare for various exams, I get enough time to practice compassion for animals that is the need of the hour," explains Niharika.

The fearless girl has so far rescued hundreds of snakes from in and around Bhubaneswar, the capital city, where she is currently based. “People have the impression that only men are fearless to handle snakes. Even till pretty late in my life, I used to think reptile rescues happened in other countries. But once I trained and started, I knew this is where I want to be - capable, efficient and trained strong,” Niharika explains.

Niharika has also imparted training to forest guards, police officers and normal citizens as well. She rescues reptiles but also makes it a point to educate the public on their role in the ecosystem. "I want people to understand that animals are a part of us and have equal rights on the earth as we have. But without understanding ramifications, people keep posting bizarre things about wildlife on social media, calling them dangerous, irresponsible, and criminal," she adds. "I urge people not to do stunts with wild animals for the sake of the camera, it could kill you," she warns.

Ask her if she has ever been bitten by snakes and she recounts an incident when a leopard gecko—a non-venomous snake bit her. Her family was so scared and nervous they did not want her to continue doing this work. “It is not the snake bite that scares people, it is the fear factor of the unknown. There are snakes that are venomous and can harm humans, but the right knowledge about the reptiles can save human lives and help the snakes to escape unhurt," Niharika says convincingly. "It is my motto to change how and what people think about the snake. The do's and do'nts and how they can immediately reach for help,” adds the snake girl, as she is known in her circles.

Her work has earned her recognition from the Forest Department and she has been active at public events where she is deputed by the Snake Helpline to lend help in case of snake emergency. Besides, she has volunteered for the organisation ahead of big matches at stadiums.

Speaking on the lack of women snake rescuers, Subhendu Mallick, General Secretary of Snake Helpline, says, Odisha lags in wildlife rescue training and public awareness. “There are about 150 female snake rescuers recognised by the Kerala government. But the number is negligible in Odisha. Here there are only two to three active women reptile rescuers. With proper training and encouragement, women like Niharika can be game changers in the field,” he asserts.

Niharika has often been involved in treatment of the reptiles, if they are rescued hurt. With the help and support of the veterinary college, she takes time out till the injured snakes are treated and left into the wild. "Thankfully a crackdown has begun on crimes where people misutilise snakes for illegal sale of venom online and offline. There needs to be concerted efforts to stop such crimes and train people in ethical rescue practices," she advocates.

As per Odisha government's Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari's statement in the Assembly, 1150 people have died due to snake bites in the state in 2023-24. Similarly, 709 people lost their lives due to snake bites by mid-2024-25. The highest number of snake-bite deaths was recorded in Balasore district in 2023-24, followed by Cuttack and Ganjam districts. Similarly, so far in 2024-25, Cuttack district recorded highest deaths followed by Ganjam and Keonjhar districts.

Despite challenges, Niharika has never thought of leaving her connect with wildlife rescue. As she prepares for exams, she also remains alert to swing to action, as and when there is call. Envisioning a future where no snake is killed in fear and no human dies due to ignorance, Niharika send across a powerful message to all, "Courage isn’t the absence of fear, it is choosing to act in spite of it.”