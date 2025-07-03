Sita Birthplace: Hope Rises In Sitamarhi, But Faithkeeper Doubtful

Sitamarhi: Punaura Dham, a site of faith for centuries in Bihar's Sitamarhi, looks poised for a grand makeover. As usual, a mere mention of the Bihar government’s plan to develop the birthplace of goddess Sita as a world-class spiritual destination brings a broad smile to Kaushal Kishore's face.

The glimmer in the eyes of of the 82-year-old mahant or priest, who has served the temple since childhood, however, is not without its shadow. There is also a tinge of sadness in his voice as he opened up. “We are happy because this was our long-awaited dream. We have been listening to announcements but nobody has consulted us or bothered to tell us about the plans. We don’t know what is going to happen,” 82-year-old Kaushal told ETV Bharat.

Sitamarhi town, around 140km north of Patna, lies not far from the Indo-Nepal border. “The government recently abolished the trust that functioned under the umbrella of the Bihar State Board of Religious Trust, and made a new one of which I am also a member. However, I got the information about it from the newspapers. Nobody from the district administration called or approached us about it,” Kaushal added, trying hard to hide his emotion.

At present, around 22 people, including the present mahanth’s heir apparent Ram Kumar Das, other priests, caretakers, cooks and gardeners, are happy, but at the same time concerned about the 'side effects' of Punaura Dham’s development plans.

“The tradition of the disciple chosen by the mahanth becoming the heir and carrying on his legacy has continued here for hundreds of years. It should be maintained. There is no clarity over it and we do not know what is going to happen,” Ram Kumar said.

A nine-member trust - Shree Janaki Janma Bhumi Punaura Dham Mandir Nyas Samiti – was formed in May this year to monitor the redevelopment of Sita’s birthplace. Bihar chief secretary is its chairman, development commissioner is the vice-chairman, while Sitamarhi district magistrate and deputy development commissioner would act as its secretary and treasurer, respectively.

The five remaining members include Das, Tirhut divisional commissioner, and additional chief secretaries or secretaries of tourism, road construction, urban development and housing departments.

The redevelopment plan for Punaura Dham

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Bihar cabinet approved Rs 883 crore on Tuesday to develop Punaura Dham on the lines of the Ram Temple and other pilgrimage centres at Ayodhya. The foundation stone for it would be laid in August.

Of the amount allotted, Rs 137 crore would be spent on the development of the present temple and its premises, while Rs 728 crore would go towards the construction of tourism-related facilities, while the rest would go towards the maintenance of the entire campus for 10 years.

Last month, Nitish had shared the redevelopment designs for Sita’s birthplace prepared by Noida-based firm Design Associates INC., which had previously served as the consultant for the masterplan and architectural services of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya.

It included designs of a 151-feet-tall multi-storeyed temple, wide walkways, beautification of a lake known as Sita Kund, and Panth Pakar, where her palanquin halted while on the way to Ayodhya after marriage. Several mandapas (temple porches), an administrative building and various facilities for the visitors would also be constructed.

The entire project will be spread across 67 acres, including 13 acres of the existing temple campus and a few acres belonging to it. The state government is in the process of acquiring an additional 50 acres. The present-day temple at Punaura Dham was constructed over the previous structure in 1960 by the industrial house of the Birlas. It was further beautified in 2003 by the Sitamarhi district administration.

Skepticism over the announcement

Asked about the plans highlighted by the state government, mahanth Kaushal said that he had listened to several such announcements over the past decades, but none were executed on ground.

“This is a world-famous place, but has stayed neglected. I am keeping my fingers crossed that the project sees the light of day. The development of Punaura Dham will lead to the development of Sitamarhi town and the entire district. Pilgrims from different states and countries come here. Imagine what will happen after the development,” Kaushal added.

The mahant had a point because the Bihar cabinet had previously approved Rs 120 crore for the overall development of Punaura Dham, while Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had laid the foundation stone for the development of the place on December 13, 2023.

Apart from devotees from different states, pilgrims from Nepal also come to pray at Sita’s birthplace in large numbers during the festivals including Ram Navami, Janaki Navami, Sita Vivah, Diwali, and from October to March, the period during which the Sitamarhi weather is cool. Those working at the temple said that thousands of devotees assemble on special occasion.

Some people related the move to renovate and expand the temple campus to the forthcoming Assembly polls in Bihar. “Several announcements for the development of the place were made during the past Assembly polls, but nothing happened. A new one has been made in this election year. Let us see what happens,” said a local devotee who had come to the temple to say his prayers.

Another visitor, Ram Chandra Sah of Sitamarhi town asserted that the construction of the new Janaki temple should be started quickly and work should go on at a fast pace to ensure that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) reaps the benefits of the announcement.

“The people would be impressed only when some solid work is executed. Otherwise they would take the announcement as just an eyewash or a rhetoric for the elections, and the NDA would not benefit from it,” Sah added.

A sizeable number of pilgrims on any given day are women. They voiced their own concerns, including places where they could get hygienic food and rest after a long journey.

“There should be enough restrooms, places to change clothes after taking a bath, dormitories, residential rooms, dining halls to serve hot and simple food within the temple premises and in the vicinity. There should be arrangements to ensure that the devotees are not fleeced at the temple,” said Rashmi Kumari, a pilgrim from nearby Nepal.

Tourism department role

The Bihar tourism department will play an important role in the inclusive development of Punaura Dham, which would be done on an EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) Model. The firm would be chosen through tenders.

In the EPC model a single contractor is responsible for all aspects of construction of an entire project and its commissioning. This practice is often used for large, complex projects involving infrastructure, industrial facilities, and power plants.

“Extensive and inclusive development of religious and spiritual places have the potential of aiding the growth of economic activities in a region or a state. They also create the possibilities of employment and commerce. The development of the Ram Temple and pilgrimage area at Ayodhya is an example of this,” tourism department secretary Lokesh Kumar Singh said.

Singh pointed out that a direct connection between the Ram Temple at Ayodhya and Punaura Dham existed and it was imperative to develop the latter while keeping in mind the emotions and wishes of the devotees, as well as, the possibilities of the expansion of tourism.

The legend of Punaura Dham

According to the Ramayana written by sage Valmiki, the then Mithila state suffered from a devastating famine. The priests advised its king Janak (also known as Videha) to plough the field. While ploughing, he found Goddess Sita as an infant kept in an earthen pot in the ground.

The Punaura Dham is believed to be the spot where that earthen pot came out, hence is revered as the birthplace of Sita. The structure of the temple has kept changing over the centuries due to reconstruction and repair.

There is a lake called Janaki or Sita Kund Behind the main temple at Punaura Dham. People believe that childless couples taking a bath in it are blessed with children. There is also a Peepal tree called ‘Panth Pakar’ where the palanquin of Goddess Sita halted for some time when she was going to Ayodhya after her marriage to Lord Ram.