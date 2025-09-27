ETV Bharat / offbeat

Simplicity Mantra Being Spread In Punjab Villages To Save People From Debt Trap

Ludhiana: Simplicity is the mantra to a happy life. This simple and effective message is being promoted by Sade Rehne Society in Punjab to address the larger issue of suicides resulting from debts incurred for social occasions like marriages and post-death bhog ceremonies.

This initiative was launched in 2017 by a retired employee of the Indian Railways, Urvinder Singh. His efforts over the last eight years have led to more than 100 villages in Punjab taking up the campaign. This has led to many families in the state getting relief on account of organising simple marriages and bhog ceremonies.

A positive message has been sent across to society that one can connect with relations and friends even by organising simple ceremonies, and this avoid falling victim to economic hardships.

Urvinder Singh disclosed, "This work was started with the idea of ​​​​living a simple and happy life by removing false glamour." The idea came to his mind when a woman working at his house told him about her paying instalments on a loan through her nose that she had taken for a social ceremony.

"I was very surprised to know this and asked her why she did this. She replied that everyone does this as a social norm, all while being a part of society. This led to the resolution that it should not happen with anyone else, and it was decided to reach out to villages and propagate simplicity for social events," he said.

He added, "We have put up posters in about 250 villages so far behind vehicles, at bus stands, behind buses and in public places, especially village panchayats. There are catchy slogans so that people can read them and get influenced."