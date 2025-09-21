ETV Bharat / offbeat

Silver Fish Craft Once Dazzled Queen Victoria Now Fights For Survival

Hamirpur: In the heart of Bundelkhand, a historic and heritage region in North India, a 300-year-old craft is struggling to survive amid persistent drought and deepening poverty. The famed silver fish of Maudaha, once admired by people across continents, is now on the verge of extinction.

“This is the same silverfish that once astonished even Queen Victoria. But, we are facing many challenges to continue with the craft,” said Rajendra Soni, whose family has been doing and preserving the craft for nearly seven generations.

Citing family records, Rajendra said that his ancestors, including Mohanlal, son of Nawal Soni, and his son Tulsidas Soni, crafted the first silver fish in 1738, which quickly gained popularity, and the family took it as their regular trade to earn their livelihood.

“A legacy that dates back nearly 300 years and has origins in the Chandel period. Our family, which has 18 members, is trying to keep the craft alive amid a multitude of hurdles,” he said.

Silver Fish artifacts on display at Soni family's shop in Hamirpur Uttar Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

Silver Fish since the Mughal Period

According to Ram Manohar Soni, a historian, the silver fish art was popular during both the Mughal and British eras for its delicate and realistic design. “Maudaha’s silver fish is unique in the world, and during the British era, artisans here were revered. But today, without protection, this tradition could disappear within a few years,” Manohar said.

When this art reached London during British rule, Queen Victoria, seeing the flexibility and fineness of the fish, recognised it as authentic, according to him.

“The Queen was impressed by the craftsmanship, which is why it earned the maker, Tulsidas Soni, a medal and an 1807 coin from her,” Manohar said, adding that the Soni family still have both the medal and the coin in their possession.

Not just the royal recognition, the family gets admired several times by democratic regimes as well. In 1981, the Uttar Pradesh government honoured the family for preserving the craft. Rajendra’s father, Jageshwar Prasad Soni, received a copper shield and shawl from then Chief Minister Vishwanath Pratap Singh.

Today, Jageshwar Soni and his four sons, Rajendra, Rajkumar, Rakesh, and Kamlesh, are among a few who continue the work from Mohalla Upraush in Maudaha, Uttar Pradesh.