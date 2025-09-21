Silver Fish Craft Once Dazzled Queen Victoria Now Fights For Survival
The 300-year-old craft celebrated by royalty and admired worldwide is now on the verge of extinction.
Published : September 21, 2025 at 2:33 PM IST
Hamirpur: In the heart of Bundelkhand, a historic and heritage region in North India, a 300-year-old craft is struggling to survive amid persistent drought and deepening poverty. The famed silver fish of Maudaha, once admired by people across continents, is now on the verge of extinction.
“This is the same silverfish that once astonished even Queen Victoria. But, we are facing many challenges to continue with the craft,” said Rajendra Soni, whose family has been doing and preserving the craft for nearly seven generations.
Citing family records, Rajendra said that his ancestors, including Mohanlal, son of Nawal Soni, and his son Tulsidas Soni, crafted the first silver fish in 1738, which quickly gained popularity, and the family took it as their regular trade to earn their livelihood.
“A legacy that dates back nearly 300 years and has origins in the Chandel period. Our family, which has 18 members, is trying to keep the craft alive amid a multitude of hurdles,” he said.
Silver Fish since the Mughal Period
According to Ram Manohar Soni, a historian, the silver fish art was popular during both the Mughal and British eras for its delicate and realistic design. “Maudaha’s silver fish is unique in the world, and during the British era, artisans here were revered. But today, without protection, this tradition could disappear within a few years,” Manohar said.
When this art reached London during British rule, Queen Victoria, seeing the flexibility and fineness of the fish, recognised it as authentic, according to him.
“The Queen was impressed by the craftsmanship, which is why it earned the maker, Tulsidas Soni, a medal and an 1807 coin from her,” Manohar said, adding that the Soni family still have both the medal and the coin in their possession.
Not just the royal recognition, the family gets admired several times by democratic regimes as well. In 1981, the Uttar Pradesh government honoured the family for preserving the craft. Rajendra’s father, Jageshwar Prasad Soni, received a copper shield and shawl from then Chief Minister Vishwanath Pratap Singh.
Today, Jageshwar Soni and his four sons, Rajendra, Rajkumar, Rakesh, and Kamlesh, are among a few who continue the work from Mohalla Upraush in Maudaha, Uttar Pradesh.
“Earlier, many families would collaborate to produce the silver fish. It was in high demand during weddings and festivals,” said Rajendra. “Buyers would come from Delhi, Mumbai, and even Europe to buy these fish. However, soaring silver prices and waning interest had badly affected their business,” he added.
How Silver Fish Are Made
Rajkumar said that for the silver to come in the shape of a fish, delicate and laborious tasks are involved. “The final silver wire is stretched into strips, then beaten into fine nets. This fineness gives the fish its elasticity and lifelike appearance. Machines can’t replicate it,” he said.
He said that artisans were currently struggling to continue with the craft amid falling demand and rising production costs.
Despite its rich history, the craft has yet to receive a Geographical Indication (GI) tag or be included in the One District, One Product scheme.
“If the government gives us a loan of 10 kg of silver at 0% interest, we can save this heritage. Otherwise, future generations will only read about it in books,” said Rajendra.
Another artisan, Garg Kumar Soni, echoed similar concerns, saying that young people no longer want to enter this trade. “The hard work involved in the work is high, but the profits are very low, which is why youth are not interested in doing this.”
Rajendra said his wife, Narwada Soni, and other family members help with the work, but their children have moved on and have taken other fields and rarely assist with anything in the business.
The family’s matriarch, Sumitra Devi, is around 90 years old. Rajendra recalls that earlier, the Industries Department would help them transport silver to Delhi and Lucknow, but that assistance no longer exists.
“Currently, our family earns around Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 monthly from sales of Rs 2 to Rs 2.5 lakh. When silver prices were lower, sales reached Rs 4 to Rs 5 lakh,” he said.
Local jewellers said the silver fish was delicate and hollow, making it unsuitable for online sales, so buyers had to visit Maudaha or select showrooms.
“A 5-gram fish costs about Rs 900, while a 2-kg piece can fetch up to Rs 2.8 lakh,” said Amrish Soni, a jeweller.
Read More