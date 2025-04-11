Born With A Rare Disorder Sirisha Cracks Five Government Exams With Undying Grit, Determination

Wyra, Telangana: At regular intervals, she would lie calmly on the hospital bed as a blood pack is infused into her body, dripping slowly for hours. Many a time, her limbs would swell, bones resist to cooperate and her vision blurred. But the frequent piercing needles could not deter Jangam Jyoti Sirisha from Mittapalli village in Khammam district to dream and soar. Neither did she compromise on her academics citing the rare genetic disorder - sickle cell anemia - she was fighting since childhood.

Walk down the dusty lanes of Mittapalli village and you find a small house where Sirisha lives. A house that was lost in the crowd till sometime back, has now become the cynosure of all eyes, where people stop, notice and bow before the girl's quiet, unstoppable determination in achieving milestones which otherwise seems unattainable for many.

"My father is a construction worker and mother a farmer. I spent my childhood seeing my parents struggle with financial issues and frequent hospital visits. I was diagnosed with the genetic blood disorder in sixth grade and had to be transfused blood at regular intervals to survive," recalls Sirisha, in her twenties. She has endured nearly 50 blood transfusions so far. “It has not been easy to bear the pain and still live life like nothing has happened. But I found solace in books which kept me engrossed," she adds.

During the turbulent times, she and her family faced, the relatives and friends aggravated the suffering dissuading her to continue studies. Some even doubted her capability to pass exams in such illness. But Sirisha had decided to make her own mark. She studied in government-run Gurukul schools, earned a postgraduate degree from Osmania University, and later completed her TTC and B.Ed courses.

"I have always got the support of parents, who took up odd jobs to help me tide over the crisis. Some kept encouraging me and pushing me forward. So here I am, having got so many job offers which I qualified through merit," she adds.

Last year, she qualified in the Group-4 exam, and also cleared the Gurukul TGT recruitment. But she preferred to take up the job of a Social Studies School Assistant after successfully clearing the DSC exam. While in job, she also became successful in the ICDS Extension Officer exam. But the jewel in the crown was qualifying the prestigious Telangana State Public Service Commission Group-1 list, in which she secured a state rank of 604, with a remarkable score of 450.5.

Among the SC candidates, she ranked 25th while she got the 7th rank among SC women.

“With constant treatment I am feeling better now. I have cleared such important exams but my hunt for jobs will end when I can serve the country by getting through the civil services examination," says Sirisha with a voice that is soft but bold.