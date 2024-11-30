Defying War-Torn Skies, Siberian Birds Find Sanctuary in Kheechan

Phalodi: In Kheechan village, Rajasthan, the arrival of thousands of Kurjan cranes each winter has long been a celebrated tradition. These graceful birds, also known as demoiselle cranes, travel thousands of kilometers from Siberia to escape the harsh winters and find solace in this tranquil oasis. Yet, this year, their arrival carries a deeper story—a tale of survival through war-torn skies.

Sevaram Mali, a local conservationist, recalls the moment he noticed something unusual among the flock. Amid the sea of cranes, one bore a small metallic ring on its leg. Installed by researchers in Tyva, Siberia, when the bird was just three months old, this ring carried a wealth of information. The crane, now seven and a half months old, had traversed a staggering 3,676 kilometers—a route longer than ever before, passing through Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkey, Afghanistan, and Pakistan before entering India through Jaisalmer.

Siberian Birds Find Sanctuary in Kheechan (ETV Bharat)

A Journey Shaped by Conflict

The deviation in their route, experts believe, is a silent consequence of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. The conflict has disrupted their traditional migration paths, forcing these delicate creatures to find new ways to reach their wintering grounds. Their journey wasn’t just long; it was fraught with challenges—changing weather, scarce food, and the looming threat of hunters.

“These birds are incredibly resilient,” says bird expert Daulaal Vohra. “But this year’s route shows how even the natural world is deeply affected by human conflict.”

Kheechan’s Bond with Kurjan

Kheechan has become synonymous with the Kurjan cranes. The villagers, who have long shared a harmonious relationship with these migratory birds, eagerly await their arrival each year. The cranes, in turn, have become an inseparable part of Rajasthan’s cultural fabric. Their graceful presence has inspired folk songs, including the iconic Kurjan ae mhaaro bhanwar mila de, which tells a poignant tale of separation and longing.

Adapting to a Changing World

These majestic birds fly at heights of 5 to 8 kilometers, braving harsh winds and treacherous terrains to reach their destination. But their altered journey this year speaks of the challenges faced by migratory species in a rapidly changing world. From Bharatpur’s dense forests to the deserts of Kheechan, their numbers are dwindling—a stark reminder of the fragile balance between nature and human activity.

A Living Heritage

In Kheechan, the arrival of the Kurjan is more than just an ecological phenomenon—it’s a testament to the enduring bond between humans and nature. After months of nurturing their young in Rajasthan, the cranes will embark on their return journey, soaring high above the Himalayas and across continents.

As they prepare to leave, the villagers of Kheechan will once again bid them farewell, singing songs of hope and longing, their hearts echoing the timeless refrain: Kurjan ae mhaaro bhanwar mila de.