Ahilyanagar : She refused to be one of them to call out loud “Sui le lo, channi le lo” door-to-door. Instead, she believed in carving a path of her own inspired by her grandfather. For 24-year-old Shubhangi Lokhande from Loni village in Ahilyanagar district, it was her grandfather Taya Lokhande who instilled in her the zeal to do something different and serve the society. Today, she has become the first woman doctor from Maharashtra’s nomadic Vaidu community, and a role model for many others.

Born and brought up in a community where education for girls was a distant dream, Subhangi rewrote the narrative. "My granddaughter should become a doctor and set a new path for everyone in the community," her grandfather, who was uneducated, had stated when Subhangi was a kid. These words made a mark on her so deep, she never veered, even to dream anything different.

Refusing To Be A Statistic, Shubhangi Becomes First Female Doctor From Maharashtra’s Vaidu Community (ETV Bharat)

But she hailed from a family that was not financially stable. Facing the usual hardships like arranging money, facing societal pressures and breaking barriers, she and her family took it all head on. Her father Laxman Lokhande, collects scrap for a living while her mother, Sangeeta Lokhande, sells traditional goods. The family also had a cutlery business but that was not enough to fend for her education costs.

The parents however took the decision to let Subhangi pursue her dreams only when they saw her performing exceptionally well in class 10 and 12. They decided to face all the barriers but allow her to appear for the tests to qualify for a medical seat.

Today, five years later, the family proudly stood by their daughter when she received her graduation certificate. Their sacrifice finally bore fruit. Shubhangi who pursued homeopathy, completed her medical degree, and has become the first women doctor from the Vaidu community in the state.

“I attribute my success to the entire community, not to forget my parents and grandfather. I hope I have opened the doors for many girls like me. In our society, girls are not given an opportunity to pursue education. But I wanted to change that. I studied hard and made a mark. I not only wanted to become a doctor but also a reformer,” Shubhangi said.

She now wants to practice but also has her eyes set on completing her MD. "I want to work for the uplift of underprivileged communities through this branch of medicine. I want people to be aware about the potential of homeopathy, which is often overlooked in mainstream medicine," asserted Dr Subhangi.