Short Stature, Big Skills: The 3-Foot-Tall Mechanic Who Fixes Gaya's Toughest Electrical Issues

Gaya: In Bihar's Gaya, there is a family that stands out not just because of their short stature but also because of their remarkable skills. Known as 'Guddu Engineer', Guddu Mistry has earned a reputation for his expertise in electrical repairs, despite facing challenges related to his height.

Guddu, a 40-year-old man, whose height of just three feet has not stopped him from becoming a local hero. A skilled mechanic, Guddu repairs electrical goods, from refrigerators to washing machines, a job that requires precision and technical knowledge. People in the area, particularly in Bodh Gaya, call him 'Engineer' due to his unmatched ability to repair items that others can't.

But Guddu's journey has been far from easy. Growing up, he faced the sting of taunts about his height, which was short compared to most people. "I had to listen to people's taunts. Being poor, I studied till the fifth standard," Guddu told ETV Bharat.

Despite these challenges, he always focused on his work, honing his skills in electrical repairs by watching others and learning through trial and error. Today, Guddu's reputation precedes him, and many come to him when their electrical items can't be repaired by anyone else.

Guddu's wife, who stands at a normal height, and their five children have shared the same struggles. While the eldest son, Aditya, is 14 years old and follows in his footsteps, three of his five children, including Aditya, also have short stature. Guddu's height, inherited through genetics, is a cause of a condition, a form of dwarfism. Dr M E Haq, the District Vector-Borne Disease Control Officer, explains that such conditions are primarily genetic. "If one parent is of short stature, there is a possibility their children might inherit the same," Dr Haq said.

Despite his family's physical challenges, Guddu never let them define his or their lives. "How does it matter to me?" he asks when questioned about societal taunts. "I am busy with my work. There are many who respect me for my skills, not my stature," he said.

He strongly believes that it is the talent and determination that matter most, not the physical appearance. Guddu is known to repair anything that comes his way, from generators and motors to submersible pumps and fridges. Aditya, helps him in the workshop, learning the tricks of the trade while keeping their small business afloat.

Guddu added, "I have made more than 25 people mechanics over the years, training them to be skilled in the field." He finds fulfilment in solving complex electrical problems that others deem impossible and even gets contacted by big companies for help with tricky repairs.

Though Guddu's family lives modestly, they are content. The summer season brings a decent income, with the family earning up to Rs one lakh per month. However, during the off-seasons, their earnings drop drastically. "We run our household with our earnings, but I regret that we have not received any government help," he said. "We have lost hope now, as every time we visit the offices, our work gets missed," he says, expressing frustration at the lack of assistance.

Guddu's attitude towards life, however, remains unaffected by these hardships. His approach to life is all about work and perseverance. "God has made us small in stature, what is our fault?" he says, adding that if they start focusing on their size, they won't be able to work or live peacefully.

The Mistry family, though facing adversity, refused to be defined by their physical limitations. Guddu's children, particularly Aditya, have his full support to follow any path they wish, including acting, despite their height. "If they want to go into acting, I will help them with training and education. It will be their choice to decide what they want to become," Guddu concluded.