Shiva's Call, 12 Shrines & 12-Year Vow: 110 Indore Devotees' Barefoot Epic Jyotirlinga Pilgrimage

Haridwar/Indore: A 12-year vow to offer Ganga water to all 12 Jyotirlingas is what drove 110 young Kanwaryas from Indore to begin an arduous march, steeped in devotion for Lord Shiva and profound symbolism. They do not just add to the swelling numbers of Shiva devotees across India.



As the holy month of Shravan descends, the unique spiritual endeavour that has set out from Haridwar speaks of a rare resolve to cover walking 1300 kilometres barefoot to Deoghar’s Baba Baidyanath Dham. This is their fourth year in a '12-year sankalp' or vow to perform 'jalabhishek' at all twelve Jyotirlingas—a mission born of faith, discipline, and a vision of national spiritual revival.



Not just a pilgrimage



All the 110 young Kanwariyas belong to Tillor Khurd village in Indore of Madhya Pradesh. The 1300-kilometre arduous Dak Kanwar Yatra began from Haridwar's revered Har Ki Pauri and will culminate at the ancient Baba Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar of Jharkhand.



The unwavering vow (sankalp) to perform Jalabhishek at all 12 Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva over 12 years is what they call "Kanwar of Sankalp," and their every footstep braving the rainy season is imbued with utmost devotion.



A spiritual odyssey



With Ganga water carefully placed in ornately decorated kanwars, the group commenced their pilgrimage on July 11, the first day of Sawan. For Ravi Khyati and Rajesh Gola, two of the group's lead devotees, this journey is not just a mere pilgrimage, it's more of a mission. “We are walking for global peace and the spiritual resurgence of India,” Ravi said.



According to them, anointing each sacred Jyotirlinga with the holy waters of the Ganga, and offering prayers for global peace is imbued with spiritual symbolism. This pilgrimage marks their fourth year in the quest for offering 'jalabhshek' to all 12 jyotirlingas.



First Yatra: From Haridwar to Ujjain Mahakaleshwar, a revered Jyotirlinga located in their home state.

Second Yatra: A stiff trek from Gangotri in the Himalayas to Rameshwaram in the deep south, covering nearly the entire length of the country.

Third Yatra: Haridwar to Srisailam Mallikarjuna in Andhra Pradesh.

Current Yatra: Haridwar to Deoghar’s Baidyanath Dham, widely regarded as one of the most sacred among the 12 Jyotirlingas.



A saga of unwavering devotion & grit



The road ahead stretches for 1300 kilometres is no ordinary pilgrimage which demands immense grit, perseverance, and unwavering devotion. Still, these devoted Kanwariyas are ready for the challenge without thinking of the dangers, such as vagaries of weather and health hazards.



Clad in vibrant saffron, these Kanwariyas carry not only sacred water but also the aspirations of a generation earnestly seeking spiritual ascension. All are united by the singular purpose of fulfilling their 12-year 'jalabhishek pledge.'



What is the Kanwar Yatra?



The Kanwar Yatra is a vibrant and one of the most popular spiritual pilgrimages in Hindu tradition. It is observed during the holy month of Shravan (July–August). According to Hindu mythology, during the 'Samudra Manthan', the churning of the ocean, poison surfaced, threatening to destroy the creation.



Lord Shiva drank the poison to save the creation, but his throat was affected and turned blue. To cool the fiery poison, devotees offered sacred water from the Ganga to Lord Shiva.



This act of 'jalabhishek' became a symbol of gratitude and devotion. Thus, the Kanwar Yatra began. The name 'Kanwar' comes from the single-pole bamboo structure used to carry the holy water in balanced pots on both sides.