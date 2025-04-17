A Shirdi Sai Devotee’s Unshakable Faith: When One Hand And One Leg Are Enough To Live Life With Dignity

Shirdi : If you have visited Shirdi sometime in the last few years, it is likely you would have seen this man who sells lockets and photos of Sai Baba at the gates of Dwarkamai. Standing on one leg and selling with one hand, Pawan Rawat, does nothing to draw people's attention, sympathy or pity. He rather stands firm and hops from place to place, calls people in the usual way sellers do and sells his products with conviction.

“Don’t give alms, buy Sai Baba’s locket instead,” he keeps saying to the pilgrims.

A Madhya Pradesh native, the 26-year-old Pawan was born into a tribal family in Salha village of Satna district. But at a very young age, he lost his parents. And within another few years he met with an accident leaving him challenged. About 15 years back, while playing outdoors during a storm, he came in contact with a live snapped electric wire and got injured badly. At the hospital, his limbs had to be amputated. He was left with only one leg and one arm.

But after facing such crises, people in his village instead of supporting him, kept asking him about his future. Some even asked him to go to Shirdi where he can beg and sustain as free food and accommodation is available for the poor and destitute.

As per their advice, Pawan reached Shirdi and wandered in the streets for a couple of days before people here too started asking him to beg for sustenance. "But I chose to be different. Begging was not something I would have done. I wanted to earn with dignity and I had trust in Baba (meaning Sai). He would certainly stand by me to help earn and fend for myself," says Pawan.

Shirdi Soil Supported Him To Stand On One Leg, Sell Lockets With One Hand & Live With Dignity (ETV Bharat)

He chose to sell photos and lockets of Sai. "I started with selling calendars. But soon I got hanging lockets of Baba and sold those to people who visited the temple. I started earning. It was difficult but not as much to defeat my resoluteness," he adds.

With serious physical challenges, Pawan stands and hops one-legged and holds Sai Baba's locket in one hand. While he buys each locket for Rs 25 or Rs 30, he sells at Rs 60 for one and Rs 100 for two pieces. "I manage to earn Rs 600 to 700 in a day which is now sufficient to support my family.

As he started doing good business, he took a house on rent and started cooking his own food. A few days later, when he went to his village, he met his friend Jayakumari, who he had been in love with since childhood.

"I never thought Pawan would return home after what he suffered in the village. But he did. He came to Shirdi for sometime but settled here in a dignified way. When he narrated his ordeal about how he has been earning through hard work, I decided to be with him for all his life. I left everything and came with him,” says his wife Jayakumari.

The couple got married and returned to Shirdi, where they were blessed with two daughters Naina and Durga.

Each morning, Pawan reaches Dwarkamai in his bicycle, riding from the carrier seat and starts selling. As Sachin Tambe, a Shirdi villager, says, "Hats off to the grit of this man. Pawan is proving to all that no matter what could be a challenge, it is finally the determination to do things right that makes us or breaks us."

Pawan gets emotional when asked if he has any remorse. "I cannot do anything about my circumstances. For now, I can manage. But with rising costs, house rent, food and education of children seem difficult," he says praying to the government of Maharashtra to give him a house under some scheme so that he can use the rent money on his daughters' education.