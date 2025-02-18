It Takes Two To Tango: Cousins Who Birthed Shesrig Ladakh & Redefined Heritage Conservation

By Rinchen Angmo Chumikchan

Leh, Ladakh : Till 2017 Choskor House in the Old Town of Leh was just another dilapidated building in the locality. In a span of about seven years it has transformed into an edifice preserving the rich art and culture that has been flourishing in this part of the country. From preseration to revival of Ladakh’s architectural and artistic heritage, the Choskor House today narrates stories of art and artists through Shesrig Ladakh, a conservation practice founded and operated by Noor Jahan and her cousin Wajeeda - both conservationists by training and passion.

“We both pursued conservation studies together and after completing our master’s degrees, worked on various projects with different organizations in and outside of Ladakh. However, we both felt a strong urge to establish something of our own, recognising the immense potential for conservation work in Ladakh,” says Noor who currently serves as the Director of the Shesrig Foundation. Over the years, she has been involved in various conservation projects, both within Ladakh and beyond, focusing on wall paintings, thangkas, and other traditional artworks.

Shesrig (a Ladakhi word meaning culture) Ladakh functions year-round with a predominantly local team.

SHESRIG TEAM in Mulbekh Nyima Lhakhang, a project of Achi Association India in collaboration with the village association. (Karamjit Singh)

For Noor, it was a chance encounter that led her to explore the field of art conservation. “My initiation into the field of art conservation was by chance. I came across a group of wall painting conservators from Europe who were working on a site in Ladakh. At the time, I had no prior knowledge that such a profession even existed," she explains. Their meticulous work and the processes involved in restoring historic artworks, caught her imagination. "It was a moment of realization for me—seeing experts dedicated to preserving something so integral to our culture and identity,” she quickly adds.

Since its inception, Shesrig has contributed massively to the region's conservation scene. One of the most noticeable changes has been the growing awareness among stakeholders—monasteries, village communities, local authorities, and even individual caretakers—about the importance of preserving Ladakh’s material heritage. The work of organisations like Himalayan Cultural Heritage Foundation (HCHF) and Achi Association India has played a crucial role in creating awareness and engaging stakeholders in meaningful conversations about conservation.

Team investigating the paint layer with a portable microscope - a project in collaboration with Himalayan Cultural Heritage Foundation (Karamjit Singh)

Noor had been in awe of the arts and gets a sense of fulfillment in creating and restoring something tangible. "My father, a traditional jeweler, was instrumental in shaping my sensibilities on intricate craftsmanship. From a young age, my sister and I assisted him in crafting gold-thread work for amulets (gawoo), a process that required immense patience and precision," she explains. This early exposure to detailed, hands-on work, unknowingly prepared her for the discipline and meticulous attention to detail that conservation demands. "When I discovered art conservation, it felt like a natural extension of my childhood experiences," Noor says with a sense of joy.

Noor set off her conservation journey in 2012 and her first hands-on experience was as an intern at Disket Monastery through the Himalayan Cultural Heritage Foundation.

A team member working on stitching of the textile border (Karamjit Singh)

Explaining on choosing Choskor House, Noor says the moment she and her cousin saw it, they were captivated. Though dilapidated, the house had a unique charm and historical significance. "We saw its potential, not only as a workspace but as a symbol of what we hoped to achieve—reviving and preserving Ladakh’s architectural and artistic heritage. Restoring the house itself was a project that aligned with our philosophy, and it became the foundation for Shesrig Ladakh, ” Noor says elated.

The People Behind The Conservation Efforts

The team of Shesrig Ladakh includes conservators, mostly selected from local community and trained, who ensure sustainable practice to safeguard heritage. Through this, the sisters have provided skill development training and employment opportunities to the community. "The outlook of people to save heritage has changed and I believe Shesrig has played a role in that transformation,” Noor adds.

With two key conservators, Kunzes Dolma and Deachen Angmo, Shesrig Ladakh has grown into a larger team of five women conservators, a traditional thangka artist, and a dedicated in-house photographer. This expansion has not only strengthened their capacity to take on complex projects but also reinforced their mission of fostering local expertise in art conservation.”

Team members working on stitching of the textile border (Karamjit Singh)

For Noor, art transcends religious boundaries. For her cultural heritage belongs to all and it should be a shared responsibility to preserve it. "Rather than categorising objects based on religion, I view them as part of Ladakh’s collective identity. Growing up surrounded by a wealth of cultural and artistic traditions, I witnessed firsthand how many invaluable pieces were deteriorating or being lost over time. This realisation strengthened my resolve to safeguard Ladakh’s artistic legacy,” she assertively states.

Conservation, for Noor and the team, is about respecting and preserving history, and every effort contributes to a larger movement. "Each conserved artifact, restored painting, is a step toward ensuring that future generations can experience and appreciate the cultural wealth that defines us. Heritage is universal and worth protecting, regardless of its origin.”

A team member at work (Karamjit Singh)

The preservation of thangkas

These artworks are not just paintings, they hold deep historical, spiritual, and artistic value. Thangkas serve as visual scriptures, carrying teachings, symbolism, and narratives that have been passed down for generations. Many are centuries old, created using traditional materials and techniques that are now fading with time.

Beyond their religious importance, thangkas also represent a unique artistic tradition that reflect the cultural identity of Ladakh and the Himalayan region. “Without proper conservation, these delicate paintings, often made on fabric and susceptible to environmental damage, could be lost forever,” she shares.

Inside Shesrig Studio, team working on different objects. (Karamjit Singh)

Reminiscing on a conservation work of the 14th-century wall paintings at Chomo Phu, a remote site in a gorge, about an hour’s trek from Disket Monastery, Noor says the project took off during COVID-19 period. "We were a team of three women, working in complete isolation, camping in the gorge for about 22 days. Since the site had no facilities, our supplies were brought to us periodically by the monastery. The environment was raw and challenging, but that only added to the intensity and beauty of the experience," explains Noor.

Shesrig Ladakh, that began as a small initiative has taken a big leap now. The founders are ambitious—aiming to establish a full-fledged conservation facility in Ladakh, one that would be the first of its kind in the entire country. The facility would not only serve as a professional conservation studio equipped with specialised tools and materials but also act as a centre for research, education, and skill development. "We aspire to build a strong conservation community in Ladakh, where local professionals and students can receive hands-on training, engage in knowledge exchange, and contribute meaningfully to the preservation of their own heritage,” she says while working on a piece of art.

The team is looking at greater interdisciplinary collaborations by bringing together conservation experts, traditional artists, architects, archaeologists, and material scientists. “The ultimate goal is not just to restore an artwork to its former glory but to extend its lifespan so that it can be appreciated and studied for generations to come,” says Noor Jahan as the last word on conservation.

Conservation work in Ladakh is not a new endeavour, for over 25 years, organisations such as Achi Association India, Tibet Heritage Fund, NIRLAC, INTACH and Art Conservation Solutions have been actively involved in the preservation of Ladakh’s architectural and artistic heritage, particularly focusing on wall paintings and historic structures.



