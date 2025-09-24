Sheikh Janimiya's Triumph On Bharatanatyam Stage: Dancing Past Ridicule
Hyderabad: Sheikh Janimiya pursued Bharatanatyam at the Central University of Hyderabad despite facing objections and ridicule from many, asking, “Why is a Muslim youth doing traditional dance?”.
Sheikh Janimiya viewed these challenges as "blessings," earned his PhD, and went on to international acclaim, demonstrating that "Art has no caste or religion.”
Dance was his mother's passion. Mother - Shahida Begum was very interested in dance. Although she wanted to learn, she could not ignore her family members’ reservations due to her family background.
The family background hindered her hopes. But his son joined hands to fulfil the mother's dream. He moved forward despite ridicule and obstacles. He gave thousands of performances and became famous internationally.
That Hyderabadi is Sheikh Janimiya.
Janimiya was encouraged to learn Bharatanatyam from the age of five. His grandfather, who made a living by telling stories, also had an influence on him. With the encouragement of Sister Lilly Daniel, whom he met while studying intermediate in Vijayawada, and Sister Elizabeth Sevi Daniel in his degree, dance became his life after he was admitted to a dance college called ‘Kaladarshini’.
But her son later stayed at the house of his teacher, Sharada, for two years and learned Andhra Natyam. Then he returned to Hyderabad and took training in Bharatanatyam from Padma Shri Ananda Shankar Jayanti and started performing dance performances on his own.
After making a name for himself, Janimiya established an academy in the name of his teacher and is standing as an example by training hundreds of children at a nominal fee. The Hyderabad Academy, named after the teacher who taught him, currently has 200 children who are being taught Bharatanatyam there.
When the dance training centre was first opened, officials came and asked them to perform in a temple. Janimiya was overjoyed. The next day, some people came and argued, ‘What is the point of making a Muslim dance in a temple?’ Although they were hurt at first and had hesitations, they were brought together by the stunning performance. Such bitter episodes in Janimiya’s journey of learning and performances have only emboldened his resolve. Janimiya has dedicated his life to art and is receiving praise from critics.
Janimiya has given more than a thousand performances in Andhra Natyam, Perini Shiva Tandavam, Kuchipudi, and Bharatanatyam on state, national, and international stages.
He performed in the presence of Prime Minister Modi during the foundation stone laying ceremony of Amaravati.
While doing his PhD on Bharatanatyam at HCU, he was engaged in designing a special syllabus for that dance.
