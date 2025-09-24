ETV Bharat / offbeat

Sheikh Janimiya's Triumph On Bharatanatyam Stage: Dancing Past Ridicule

Bharatanatyam dancer Sheikh Janimiya who believes that art has no caste or religion. ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: Sheikh Janimiya pursued Bharatanatyam at the Central University of Hyderabad despite facing objections and ridicule from many, asking, “Why is a Muslim youth doing traditional dance?”.

Sheikh Janimiya viewed these challenges as "blessings," earned his PhD, and went on to international acclaim, demonstrating that "Art has no caste or religion.”

Dance was his mother's passion. Mother - Shahida Begum was very interested in dance. Although she wanted to learn, she could not ignore her family members’ reservations due to her family background.

The family background hindered her hopes. But his son joined hands to fulfil the mother's dream. He moved forward despite ridicule and obstacles. He gave thousands of performances and became famous internationally.

That Hyderabadi is Sheikh Janimiya.

Janimiya was encouraged to learn Bharatanatyam from the age of five. His grandfather, who made a living by telling stories, also had an influence on him. With the encouragement of Sister Lilly Daniel, whom he met while studying intermediate in Vijayawada, and Sister Elizabeth Sevi Daniel in his degree, dance became his life after he was admitted to a dance college called ‘Kaladarshini’.

But her son later stayed at the house of his teacher, Sharada, for two years and learned Andhra Natyam. Then he returned to Hyderabad and took training in Bharatanatyam from Padma Shri Ananda Shankar Jayanti and started performing dance performances on his own.