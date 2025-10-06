Sharad Purnima Attains Regional Flavour Of Kojagara In Mithilanchal
It is a festival meant for the newlyweds particularly among Maithil Brahmin and Kayastha communities
Published : October 6, 2025 at 7:46 PM IST
Darbhanga: India has a festival for every occasion and many times these attain regional flavour. Sharad Purnima is a significant Hindu festival celebrated on the full moon day of the Ashwin month of the Hindu calendar. But in the Mithilanchal area of Bihar it is celebrated as Kojagara, a festival meant for the newlyweds, particularly among the Maithil Brahmin and Kayastha communities.
Kojagara is believed to date back to the time of Ramayana and is marked by the groom being given makhanas (fox nuts), betel leaves, sweets, fruits, clothes and jewellery. These items are placed before the family deity of the groom and kissed. This is followed by the customary game of Pachisi with his wife's brother who has accompanied her to the house of in-laws.
Afterwards, makhana, batasha and betel leaves are distributed among the community members as prasad.
According to Acharya Girish Kumar, “The auspicious time for Kojagara this year is from 7:26 pm onwards till morning.”
Since Kojagara has a regional flavour, there are customs and traditions peculiar to this region of the country. Celebrated on the full moon day of the Ashwin month at the home of the newlywed groom, it is marked by the tradition of Aripan making in the courtyard. Aripan is a traditional folk art of Mithila region very similar to Rangoli that marks auspicious occasions. It is made with the fingers on the ground while using rice flour paste, turmeric and vermillion.
A basket of colourful sweets brought from the wife’s house is placed on the Aripan and the groom is dressed in new clothes that have been gifted to him.
These include dhoti, kurta, turban, sheet etc. He is seated on a peedha (wooden seat) and a chumawan ceremony is performed where the elders give their blessings as women sing songs meant for the auspicious occasion. The ceremony is marked by the worshipping of Lakshmi, the Goddess of wealth. It is believed that she was born on this day. In most parts of the country where the day is celebrated as Sharad Purnima, kheer (rice pudding) is eaten at night under a full moon.
According to another belief this day also marks the conclusion of Chaturmas (a sacred four month cycle).
In Mithilanchal, kheer (rice pudding) is prepared and distributed to mark the occasion in the house of newlyweds. Prayers are held for attaining happiness, good fortune, longevity, health and wealth for the new couple. Feasts are also organized to mark the occasion.
