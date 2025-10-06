ETV Bharat / offbeat

Sharad Purnima Attains Regional Flavour Of Kojagara In Mithilanchal

Darbhanga: India has a festival for every occasion and many times these attain regional flavour. Sharad Purnima is a significant Hindu festival celebrated on the full moon day of the Ashwin month of the Hindu calendar. But in the Mithilanchal area of Bihar it is celebrated as Kojagara, a festival meant for the newlyweds, particularly among the Maithil Brahmin and Kayastha communities.

Kojagara is believed to date back to the time of Ramayana and is marked by the groom being given makhanas (fox nuts), betel leaves, sweets, fruits, clothes and jewellery. These items are placed before the family deity of the groom and kissed. This is followed by the customary game of Pachisi with his wife's brother who has accompanied her to the house of in-laws.

Sharad Purnima Attains Regional Flavour Of Kojagara In Mithilanchal (ETV Bharat)

Afterwards, makhana, batasha and betel leaves are distributed among the community members as prasad.

According to Acharya Girish Kumar, “The auspicious time for Kojagara this year is from 7:26 pm onwards till morning.”