ETV Bharat / offbeat

Shape The Future Before It Shapes You: Ravi Chaudhry

New Delhi: In his book Capitalism to Peopleism, published by Simon and Schuster, Ravi Chaudhry, founder of CeNext Consulting and former chairman of Tata Group companies, explores how to create an economic system that works for everyone.

He argues that a surge-up development structure is needed rather than mere incremental tweaks and that this can be achieved through systemic transformation. He also believes that good performance can only be sustained through ethical leadership, transparent governance, and responsible entrepreneurship.

Chaudhry opens the book by addressing a critical issue: the persistent lack of responsible leadership that has long been accepted by both leaders and the led.

However, recent events, especially in the wake of COVID-19, have disrupted this complacency. These upheavals have not only shaken the world but have also sparked a new awareness among people. For many leaders in business, politics, and society, there’s a growing realisation of how fragile their positions are in the face of unexpected challenges. This shift marks a turning point, as leaders and citizens alike begin to grapple with the implications of these changes and what they mean for the future.

He also notes that there are decades when nothing happens, and then there are weeks when decades happen. He writes that since 2020, we have collectively experienced a series of such periods. It is worth reflecting on how something that did not exist until 2020—the COVID-19 virus — acquired the inconceivable power to humble the entire might of the global economy, valued at approximately $85 trillion.

Nothing futurists could have imagined prepared humanity for such an overwhelming series of events that left a significant majority of the seven and a half billion people on Earth feeling hapless and helpless for an extended period.

According to Chaudhry, the world is currently traversing a watershed moment — a definitive turning point in history that will completely change the future trajectory of the human race. This moment serves as a divider in time and space, beyond which the things that mattered until now will never be the same again. It is a time when history ceases to determine our future. Usually, watershed moments are recognised in hindsight; for instance, the gradual transition from the hunter-gatherer economy to the agricultural economy, followed by the industrial economy, the information economy, and eventually the knowledge economy.