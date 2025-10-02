Shalini's Journey Of Art And How It Turned Her Hobby Into Career
Shalini Gupta is not just a portrait artist but an inspiration for those who feel like giving up in difficult circumstances.
Published : October 2, 2025 at 3:16 PM IST
Alwar: When the Covid-19 pandemic brought life to a standstill in early 2020, 24-year-old Shalini Gupta from Rajasthan's Alwar district, forged a new path for herself. Without giving in to despair, she unleashed her inner creativity and embraced the art of sketching.
Despite lacking professional training, Shalini took to sketching on her own. She took inspiration from foreign artists on Instagram and started drawing portraits. Today, she is a portrait artist, exhibiting her work across the country and bagging orders from even abroad.
"True success for me will be when my paintings inspire more people to pursue art as a career," Shalini said.
According to Shalini, her mother, Lata Gupta, had stood for her like a pillar of strength in her journey. When she presented her idea of portraiture to her family, her mother not only offered her full support but encouraged her in every step. Her mother's motivation helped Shalini transform her hobby into her career, she said. She started pursuing her hobby along with her studies and would devote hours at night to sketching.
Focus and willpower helped Shalini to delve deeper into her passion and she created hundreds of portraits over the years. Her artwork has been exhibited in Delhi, Alwar, Bhiwadi and Gurugram. The exhibitions brought new recognitions, appreciations and orders.
Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav and Rajasthan forest minister Sanjay Sharma were impressed by Shalini's talent and lauded her. Shalini said majority of her orders are for portraits of women but buyers also appreciate portraits of couples and singles.
Shalini's artwork was appreciated across the country and abroad as orders started flooding in from within India and outside. People from many states, including Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Haryana, reached out to her for her portraits. Meanwhile, she bagged an order from Japan, which she had promptly delivered. It was a proud moment for her as her paintings got international acclaim.
"It takes around 45 days to complete a portrait and it costs around Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000," she added.
Lata Gupta said her daughter started sketching by watching videos on her phone during the lockdown. "What started as a mere engagement during the lockdown turned into her passion as she gradually mastered the art. Now her work has reached national and international markets and she is now an inspiration for many young people. She has proven that difficult times can turn into opportunities, provided one moves forward with courage and dedication," Lata said.
Shalini's story is not just that of an artist, but a lesson for those who give up in difficult circumstances. Without training or significant resources, she has achieved this position through her hard work and passion. Today, she has not only turned her passion into profession, but has brought fame to Alwar.
