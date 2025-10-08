ETV Bharat / offbeat

Shalini Sharma, The 50-Year-Old Chandigarh Biker Who Healed From Pain After Hitting The Roads

Chandigarh: If you thought 50-year-olds only opt for a quiet walk or family time, a woman in the same age group from the city chose a different path - not to tread but to conquer the road on her bike. Sporting a leather jacket and wearing a helmet, she zooms past on a gleaming bike, turning heads on Chandigarh’s wide boulevards with the sound of the engine’s roar. That’s Shalini Sharma, a homemaker, mother, and passionate biker Shalini, for whom the road has never just been about speed. Rather it has been a journey that helped soothe her pain and rediscover herself.

“I loved the sound of motorcycles when I was barely ten years old. So my fondness for bikes developed pretty early in life,” Shalini recalls as her eyes light up. Growing up in Uttarakhand, she never missed a chance to ride a Luna, a scooter, or a motorcycle.

But for the bike enthusiast, life took some fast and difficult turns. She was married early, and also became a mother too soon. The result: She got busy with responsibilities and her childhood passion quietly took a backseat. Life for her shifted gears.

Her son’s birth brought her life to such a state that she had to forget about herself. The birth of her first child proved catastrophic due to a doctor’s mistake during delivery. “My son Rishu suffered a brain hemorrhage. The doctors told me he wouldn’t live beyond five,” says she, filled with emotion.

Their prediction became my resolve- that I would prove them wrong. Rishu survived for over two decades, and Shalini fed him, managed his medicines, and watched over him every moment. For her Rishu was at the centre of her life. But in 2023, Rishu passed away, and her world collapsed.