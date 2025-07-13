Shahdol Employee Dreams Of Retiring With His Bicycle

Shahdol: Quite often there are people who develop an affinity towards a non living thing because it has seen through thick and thin with them. One such story is that of Premlal Panika and his bicycle that he had got along with his job in 1989 when he joined the District Public Relations Office as a peon. He is currently working as a grade two assistant at the office. All these years his bicycle has remained his constant companion.

This bicycle was given to him at a time when it was a professional requirement since there were no mobile phones, computers and internet. Those were the times when press releases had to be delivered in person to the newspaper officers or to the reporters at their home.

Premlal Panika, a grade two assistant at District Public Relations Office, Shahdol (ETV Bharat)

“The cycle used to be my royal vehicle as all the work was done on it,” he said. A resident of Bhatigwan village of Jaisingh Nagar in Shahdol district, he now lives in the district headquarters. Even today, he reaches his office early in the morning cycling around 5 km.

"Now I have to cycle less but this vehicle has supported me throughout my service period. There were times I used to cycle 40 km to 50 km daily delivering press releases, publicity material besides bringing and delivering mail,” he said.

Premlal Panika, a grade two assistant at District Public Relations Office, Shahdol (ETV Bharat)

Panika has taken care of his bicycle like an expensive car. He would take care to get it repaired at the earliest whenever there was a fault. The bicycle was a priority over his personal needs. He has never thought of replacing it. Even today his day begins by cleaning his bicycle that is his identity.

He wants to have the company of his bicycle right through the remaining days of his service when he retires in 2029. “This cycle has been my companion throughout my service years. I want it to be with me through the remaining days as well. It is my dream to end my service in the company of this cycle,” he related.

Premlal Panika with his bicycle (ETV Bharat)

There was a time when a bicycle was a luxury before it became a necessity and then a poor man’s vehicle for daily commuting. People in government jobs or any other well paying job dream of owning big cars but this is not the case with Panika. He is happy in the company of his bicycle that was given to him way back in the year 1989.