A Mare, Posse Of Police Accompany Groom in Rajasthan Village For 'Happily Ever After' Moment

Ajmer (Rajasthan) : On Tuesday, Lavera village in Ajmer district was witness to a scene where Vijay Bakolia, a groom, took off on a 8-km marriage procession riding on a mare under the watchful eyes of 75 policemen, outnumbering the baraatis. The arrangements made by the groom's father were prompted by fears of caste-based interference that had first occurred in a 2005 incident, when he got his sister married.

Belonging to the Dalit community, another groom’s processionhad faced hostility from the upper caste people for daring to ride a mare 20 years back. Though much water has flown down the Ganges, the discriminatory practices continue in some parts of the state even today.

The groom’s father, Narayan Raigar, from Srinagar village had sought administrative interference to ensure that his son Vijay alias Gopal's wedding takes place with the right rituals, and passes of peacefully. Even groom Aruna’s father Narayan Khorwal, of the Scheduled Caste Regar in Lavera village, had approached activists fighting against discrimination, to help avoid any untoward incident.

Groom reaches bride's house amid security blanket (ETV Bharat)

As per the Bindoli (procession) ceremony, the groom rides on a mare, which is allegedly unacceptable to the people belonging to the upper caste.

Activist Ramesh Chandra Bansal of Manav Vikas Adhikar Kendra Sansthan had also appealed to the National Human Rights Commission to protect the human rights of the Dalit community, in view of the possibility of social tension and interference by problem makers.

Basing on Raigar's request and appeal of Bansal, senior police officials, including SP Vandita Rana and ASP Dr. Deepak Kumar along with a platoon of force left for Lavera. The personnel from Nasirabad’s police station also joined in. The village temporarily turned into a police cantonment to prevent any disruption.

Baraatis holding Dr BR Ambedkar's photograph (ETV Bharat)

"The village was under police protection and the procession went off peacefully. Even people from different communities were present and witnessed the Bindoli," said ASP Kumar.

In 2005, Narayan faced similar threats when he got his sister Sunita married. Her groom too was accompanied by the police. Since the situation back then was not conducive for such rituals by the SC community, the horse owner fled before the baraat started fearing reprimand from the upper caste, revealed Narayan. The groom had to later come in a jeep, he added.

Activist Bansal said, for this wedding he had specifically asked the groom and his parents to bring along DJ and firecrackers without any fear. "But the family did not want to take risk. Sadly, the SCs continue to face restrictions and have to seek the administration’s help even after years of Independence,” Bansal said.

It was interesting to note that Gurjar community of Lavera village played a big role in the wedding. On the wedding day, Panch Patels of Gurjar community and villagers welcomed the groom setting a precedent of social harmony. They welcomed the baraat and also joined the Bindoli till the groom reached the bride's house. Even the 'bidaai' was held with much respect and love.