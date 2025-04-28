Unique Mission: Seven Friends Of Hisar Have Treated 50,000 Animals And Birds In 15 years

Hisar: A group of compassionate crusaders in Hisar district of Haryana joined hands to rescue, treat and feed injured animals and birds. Led by a local veterinary doctor, the group claimed to have rescued and treated as many as 50,000 animals and birds in the past 15 years.

The group is now demanding that the Haryana government set up a shelter house for such injured and rescued animals and birds at Hisar. Vikram Verma, who is a veterinary doctor from Arya Nagar, leads the group and he is passionate about rescuing and treating birds and various kinds of animals.

An animal being treated by a group of friends in Hisar in Haryana (ETV Bharat)

Vikram's journey began about 15 years back when he first traced some injured animals, rescued and took them to HAU and arranged for their treatment.

"Ever since then I made up my mind to protect animals and make arrangements for their food, water and shelter. I have been working in the service of animals and birds for the last fifteen years. Till now, I have treated fifty thousand animals and birds," said Vikram.

Gradually more people joined and now it stands as a seven member team wholly dedicated to rescuing injured animals and birds and arrange for their treatment.

According to the group’s claims as many as 40,000 to 50,000 animals and birds have been saved and treated by the group in the past 15 years. The group also arranges fodder for the rescued animals.

The seven members in the team raise money for this charity and work in villages like Arya Nagar, Balsmand, Shahpur, Tokas Patan, Dhiranwas, Chaudhariwas, Sheeshwal, Hindwalan Balsmand - all colonies of Hisar city.

On receiving a distress call, Verma would leave immediately with his team and come to the rescue of birds and animals like dog, cat, cow, buffaloes, rabbit, monkey, owl, squirrel, pigeons and parrots.

Those seriously injured are brought to the shelter house in Arya Nagar and treated. Dogs with cancerous lumps are treated with surgery. The team provides medicines for free. They also provide fodder to hungry animals. Verma's resolve: "No animal should be allowed to die out of hunger."

Apart from Vikram Verma, the other team members are Somdat, Anita, Ravi, Nitish, Manish and Dhara. They wholeheartedly support this work. Vikram Verma said that he received full support of his father Hanuman Verma and mother Shashi Kumari in his efforts.