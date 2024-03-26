Chhapra: Kamal Singh, an elderly man from Bihar's Chapra district and his wife had to hear taunts from people and even leave his ancestral village after his wife gave birth to seven daughters who were called a “curse”.

But today, the seven daughters have turned out to be the badges of honour with all seven of them getting selected in various paramilitary and police forces over the years.

Once Dubbed as 'Curse' by Society, Seven Bihar Sisters Don Uniform Making Their Parents Proud

The seven uniformed sisters of Ekma in Chhapra district are no less than an inspiration for daughters today and their father being a beacon of light for those considering daughters as a curse. Along with the sisters, their parents are also praiseworthy, because they never considered these daughters as a burden, rather educated them and made them capable enough that today the uniforms of Bihar Police and other security forces are adding to their pride.

The siblings' father Kamal Singh said that he started hearing the taunts of the society and his relatives used to scold him after his wife gave birth to seven daughters, who were called a “curse”.

Forced to Leave the Village with his Daughters: After hearing a lot, he left his ancestral house of Nachaap in Manjhi police station area of Saran district along with his daughters and settled in Ekma of Chapra. At that time his situation was very critical. He could not even eat properly, but his dream was to make his daughters capable. Opened a flour mill for the upbringing of her daughters. With a lot of hard work these girls were put on their feet.

Sisters Became Each Other's Guide: In the year 2006, the eldest of the sisters got selected for the post of constable in Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), after which the courage of other sisters increased. The second sister Rani was selected as a constable in Bihar Police in 2009 after marriage. In the subsequent years, other five sisters also got appointed in various police and paramilitary forces.

Thus, the seven sisters became each other's teachers and guides. They studied in the village school and also used to practice running in the field to qualify the recruitment exams.

One by One, All Seven Sisters Don Uniform: Singh said that the society suggested giving up on the daughters, but neither the father paid heed to their words nor did his stubborn daughters accept defeat. Everyone finally achieved that position with their hard work and dedication and showed the people of the society that daughters are not a curse but a blessing.

One Daughter Has Died: Kamal Singh said that he had not seven but eight daughters, but one daughter died due to some reason. The couple also have a son. They brought up and taught everyone with great respect and never made anyone feel that he or she was a burden.

'Daughters are a Boon, Not a Curse': Kamal Singh's seven daughters became a boon for him and due to their hard work, these daughters shut the mouths of the detractors. All the seven daughters have made their father proud by joining SSB, GRP, Bihar Police, CRPF and Excise Police. Kamal Singh said, "I liked the slanted cap very much. By the grace of God, all my daughters have become capable of wearing this cap today."

Gifted a 4-storey House to Father: All the daughters together are paying back to their father as they have built and gifted a grand four-storey house to their father in Ekma Bazaar, Chapra, to support their father in his old age. Father Kamal Singh said that he has given that house on rent, which earns him Rs 18-20 thousand per month.

It Was Difficult to Handle Everyone in Childhood: The siblings mother Sharda Devi said that when all of them were young, it was very difficult to handle them. “It was not possible to feed, educate and teach everyone at the same time. Still, somehow, It is by God's grace that everyone has reached their destination”.

"There was a lot of difficulty. It was very difficult to feed everyone, but by the grace of God everyone reached their respective places. It feels very good to see everyone," Sharda Devi said.

Their father Kamal Singh said that the situation was not good early on forcing them to leave the village. “Somehow we managed to survive and taught them. Until they did not get a job, they also did not give up. Today all seven daughters are serving in Bihar Police. I am very proud of all of them," Singh said.

'People Said Sisters Will Take Away Property': Rajiv Singh, the only brother of the seven sisters in uniform, recalled how people used to taunt him over his seven sisters. “People used to say I had so many sisters and there will be nothing left for me as they will take everything away,” Rajiv said.

“My sisters will not take anything, rather they have achieved a lot. I am proud that I am the brother of seven Singh sisters,” he said.