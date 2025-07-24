Set Up By Two Women, 'Chotu Ki Education' Aims To Transform Child Beggars Into Enlightened Citizens

Hyderabad: When most people come across child beggars on the streets, they might offer a few coins and walk away. But for Kanagasabhapati Yuvaneshwari and Shankara Ramana Madhavi, that moment became a turning point.

Instead of pity, they chose action, founding Chotu Ki Education (CKE), an initiative that is now rewriting the future for nearly 200 children. Both Yuvaneshwari, a native of Chennai and Madhaviu from Guntur live and work in Hyderabad. Their paths crossed at an event, and a shared concern for underprivileged children soon blossomed into a deep bond and a common purpose. One day, after seeing children begging near a shopping mall, they asked themselves a powerful question: What if these children had access to education? That question metamorphosed into CKE.

Starting from a roadside tent, the duo began teaching a few children. Slowly but steadily, they set up learning centres in Nizampet, Miyapur, Jeedimetla, Bollaram, and Pedda Amberpet. But it wasn't easy. "In the beginning, the parents were unwilling to send their offspring, saying that if the children went to school, they wouldn't earn money. Some even feared we might harm their children or sell their organs," recalls Yuvaneshwari.

Working in the medical field, the two women used health camps to build trust. They patiently spoke to parents, listened to their fears, and assured them their only goal was to educate these deprived children.

In some cases, they even compensated parents to allow their children to attend school. "We started with just two hours of teaching per day. Even finding teachers was tough," says Madhavi. "Eventually, volunteers came forward to teach on weekends, and over time, we were able to bring in regular teachers," she added.

Kanagasabhapati Yuvaneshwari and Shankara Ramana Madhavi, the brains behind Chotu Ki Education. (ETV Bharat)

But winning over the children came up as the next challenge. "They would get upset easily and stop attending classes. Some showed up one day and disappeared the next. We often had to visit their homes to bring them back. Many of them get married by the age of 13 or 14. When we tried to intervene, we were even threatened. That's when we sought help from the police," the duo said.

CKE's mission extends beyond textbooks. The children receive training in cooking, drawing, and sports. On the last Saturday of every month, they're introduced to hands-on skills like electrical work and creating useful items from waste. Summer camps offer spoken English, plumbing, and vocational training.

Every two months, a progress report is prepared for each child. Based on their needs, experts may be consulted, and special classes are arranged to help them strengthen their weak points.

Today, Chotu Ki Education serves 195 children, each one a step closer to a brighter future. "Our dream is simple. Every child deserves the right to education. Why should children who beg be denied that chance? Our effort is to change at least a few lives, which is enough to make a difference," the duo added.