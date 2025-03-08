Women's Day Special: Meet Padma Shri Seetavva Who Rescued 4,000 Devadasis From Bondage

Belagavi: Once considered a deep-rooted social evil, the Devadasi system has almost disappeared from the Belagavi district today. The credit for this significant change goes to one courageous woman who, despite being a victim of the system herself, emerged as a beacon of hope for thousands of others trapped in its clutches.
Dr Seetavva Dundappa Jodatti, a resident of Kabbur village in Chikkodi taluk, is a Padma Shri awardee who dedicated her life to rescuing helpless women and wiping away their tears. Born into poverty, Seetavva faced immense hardships and was forced into the Devadasi tradition. However, determined to ensure that no other girl suffered the same fate, she waged a relentless battle to eradicate the system, embodying the true spirit of resilience and humanity.
A Tradition Rooted in Superstition
As the youngest of six daughters, Seetavva was offered to the Devadasi system due to the prevailing superstition that dedicating a girl child to a deity would bring a male heir to the family. Overcoming this grim reality, she became a savior for 4,000 other Devadasis, helping them break free from their bondage and reclaim their lives.
“The tradition dates back centuries. Initially, Devadasis were temple caretakers who performed rituals and sang devotional songs. However, over time, they were forced to entertain people through public performances. They were paraded in fairs and festivals, showered with vermillion, and subjected to humiliation and abuse,” explains Dr Seetavva.
A Curse for Dalit Women
Dr Seetavva reveals that the Devadasi system predominantly affected Dalit women. Many parents pledged their daughters to temples in the belief that it would cure illnesses or bring good fortune. Some, influenced by religious figures, were convinced that their suffering was caused by deities and that dedicating a daughter as a Devadasi would bring relief. “While upper-caste women were rarely affected, Dalit women bore the brunt of this cruel practice,” she laments.
A Life Without Marriage, But Not Without Children
Before 1991, the term ‘Devadasi’ was not widely recognized. Women trapped in the system were referred to by different names across various regions—Sule, Jogati, or Basavi. Devadasis had no husbands, yet they bore children. They survived by performing religious rituals and dances, struggling to provide for their families. “By the time I was 14, I had already given birth to two children. I worked as a laborer, enduring immense hardship to raise them,” recalls Dr. Seetavva.
Rescuing 4,000 Devadasis
In 1991, Dr. Seetavva met Latha Mala, the Managing Director of the Women’s Development Corporation. Under her guidance, Seetavva received training and awareness about the injustices faced by Devadasis. Determined to make a difference, she launched an extensive campaign to eradicate the practice. Within a week, 44 women joined her mission. Over time, with the support of the Women’s Development and Protection Organization, she successfully liberated 4,000 women from the Devadasi system, bringing light into their darkened lives.
In 1997, she was appointed as the Managing Director of the Mass Women’s Development and Protection Organization in Ghataprabha, Mudalagi taluk. Today, her movement is backed by 25 full-time employees, 106 assistants, 15 directors, 3,878 members, and 106 volunteers.
The Need for Government Support
“At one time, Belagavi had the highest number of Devadasis. Today, thanks to our efforts, the system has been completely eradicated in our district. However, it still exists in other parts of the state. To continue our work and rehabilitate these women, we need financial assistance from the government,” Dr Seetavva urges.
Land and Job Reservations for Former Devadasis
Due to relentless activism, the government started providing pensions to former Devadasis in 2007-08. Initially set at Rs 400, it was increased to Rs 2,000 in July 2024. Dr. Seetavva insists that since this is the last generation of Devadasis, the pension must be further raised to Rs 3,000– Rs 5,000.
Additionally, since 2018, the government has been offering Rs 3 lakh for the marriage of a Devadasi’s son and ₹5 lakh for a daughter’s wedding. However, many former Devadasis miss out on this support. Dr. Seetavva demands that each be allotted two acres of land and given reservations in government jobs to ensure their economic and social upliftment.
Raising Awareness
Dr. Seetavva also stresses the need for increased awareness, particularly during religious fairs at the Yellamma Temple, where the tradition was once widely practiced. “The district administration and police have not provided enough support for awareness campaigns. We urge authorities to permit the use of sound-equipped vehicles and street plays during festivals to spread awareness,” she appeals.
A Life of Recognition and Honor
In recognition of her tireless efforts, Dr Seetavva was awarded the Padma Shri in 2018, India's fourth-highest civilian honor. She has also received an honorary doctorate from Karnataka State Rural Development and Panchayat Raj University, the Veer Rani Belavadi Mallamma Award, and numerous other accolades.
Through her unwavering determination, Dr Seetavva Jodatti has not only freed thousands of women from oppression but has also set an example of courage and resilience for generations to come.