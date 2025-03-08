ETV Bharat / offbeat

Women's Day Special: Meet Padma Shri Seetavva Who Rescued 4,000 Devadasis From Bondage

Belagavi: Once considered a deep-rooted social evil, the Devadasi system has almost disappeared from the Belagavi district today. The credit for this significant change goes to one courageous woman who, despite being a victim of the system herself, emerged as a beacon of hope for thousands of others trapped in its clutches.

Dr Seetavva Dundappa Jodatti, a resident of Kabbur village in Chikkodi taluk, is a Padma Shri awardee who dedicated her life to rescuing helpless women and wiping away their tears. Born into poverty, Seetavva faced immense hardships and was forced into the Devadasi tradition. However, determined to ensure that no other girl suffered the same fate, she waged a relentless battle to eradicate the system, embodying the true spirit of resilience and humanity.

A Tradition Rooted in Superstition

As the youngest of six daughters, Seetavva was offered to the Devadasi system due to the prevailing superstition that dedicating a girl child to a deity would bring a male heir to the family. Overcoming this grim reality, she became a savior for 4,000 other Devadasis, helping them break free from their bondage and reclaim their lives.

“The tradition dates back centuries. Initially, Devadasis were temple caretakers who performed rituals and sang devotional songs. However, over time, they were forced to entertain people through public performances. They were paraded in fairs and festivals, showered with vermillion, and subjected to humiliation and abuse,” explains Dr Seetavva.

A Curse for Dalit Women

Dr Seetavva reveals that the Devadasi system predominantly affected Dalit women. Many parents pledged their daughters to temples in the belief that it would cure illnesses or bring good fortune. Some, influenced by religious figures, were convinced that their suffering was caused by deities and that dedicating a daughter as a Devadasi would bring relief. “While upper-caste women were rarely affected, Dalit women bore the brunt of this cruel practice,” she laments.

A Life Without Marriage, But Not Without Children

Before 1991, the term ‘Devadasi’ was not widely recognized. Women trapped in the system were referred to by different names across various regions—Sule, Jogati, or Basavi. Devadasis had no husbands, yet they bore children. They survived by performing religious rituals and dances, struggling to provide for their families. “By the time I was 14, I had already given birth to two children. I worked as a laborer, enduring immense hardship to raise them,” recalls Dr. Seetavva.

Rescuing 4,000 Devadasis

In 1991, Dr. Seetavva met Latha Mala, the Managing Director of the Women’s Development Corporation. Under her guidance, Seetavva received training and awareness about the injustices faced by Devadasis. Determined to make a difference, she launched an extensive campaign to eradicate the practice. Within a week, 44 women joined her mission. Over time, with the support of the Women’s Development and Protection Organization, she successfully liberated 4,000 women from the Devadasi system, bringing light into their darkened lives.