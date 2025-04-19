Not Just A Weed But A Kitchen Staple: Seaweed Is Becoming Popular As A Powerhouse Of Nutrients

Visakhapatnam: Long established as a dietary staple in countries like Japan, China, Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia, Seaweed is now making waves in different parts of India. It is getting patronage for its rich nutrient profile, and thanks to the efforts of the Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT) based in Visakhapatnam.
The people in coastal Andhra Pradesh have lapped it up considering the plethora of health benefits it gives. The seaweed was once dismissed as just an ocean weed but now, it is being hailed as a nutrient powerhouse, which is packed with proteins, iron, calcium, copper, antioxidants, fiber, omega-3 fatty acids, and vitamins A, C, E, and K.
Every Bite: From Pasta to Yogurt
The Central Government is pushing for increased use of seaweed (especially Kappaphycus, Gracilaria, Ulva, and Sargassum) as part of the ‘Blue Revolution’ and PM Matsya Sampada Yojana. CIFT, which has been at the forefront of innovation, is introducing a wide range of seaweed-based food products:
- Biscuits, pasta, noodles, soup powders
- Yogurt infused with seaweed-grape juice
- Seaweed ‘film’ for eco-friendly food packaging
These products are already available in parts of Kerala and are now being promoted in Visakhapatnam and other coastal areas.
A Sea Vegetable
“Seaweed should be seen as an oceanic green vegetable, not just a weed,” according to scientists of the CIFT. Much like spinach or amaranth, this sea moss especially the Ulva variety, nicknamed ‘milkweed’, comes loaded with health benefits. It is known to:
- Reduce the risk of cancer, heart disease, and diabetes
- Lower cholesterol and blood pressure
- Promote skin health and immunity
Some sachets made from seaweed even dissolve directly into food, boosting its nutritional content.
Training the Future Seaweedpreneurs
“We are ready to train aspiring entrepreneurs and self-help groups in making seaweed-based food products,” says Dr. U. Sridhar, In-Charge Scientist at CIFT, Visakhapatnam. “We’ve already introduced this technology in Kerala, and the products are now in supermarkets. With the right support, Andhra Pradesh too can lead in seaweed-based entrepreneurship.”
CIFT plans to make a database of producers and agencies available online, encouraging more people to explore this sustainable and health-rich business opportunity. As seaweed transforms from ocean weed to kitchen staple, it could very well be the green gold of India's nutrition and start-up ecosystem.
