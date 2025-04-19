ETV Bharat / offbeat

Not Just A Weed But A Kitchen Staple: Seaweed Is Becoming Popular As A Powerhouse Of Nutrients

Visakhapatnam : Long established as a dietary staple in countries like Japan, China, Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia, Seaweed is now making waves in different parts of India. It is getting patronage for its rich nutrient profile, and thanks to the efforts of the Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT) based in Visakhapatnam.

The people in coastal Andhra Pradesh have lapped it up considering the plethora of health benefits it gives. The seaweed was once dismissed as just an ocean weed but now, it is being hailed as a nutrient powerhouse, which is packed with proteins, iron, calcium, copper, antioxidants, fiber, omega-3 fatty acids, and vitamins A, C, E, and K.

Every Bite: From Pasta to Yogurt

The Central Government is pushing for increased use of seaweed (especially Kappaphycus, Gracilaria, Ulva, and Sargassum) as part of the ‘Blue Revolution’ and PM Matsya Sampada Yojana. CIFT, which has been at the forefront of innovation, is introducing a wide range of seaweed-based food products:

Biscuits, pasta, noodles, soup powders

Yogurt infused with seaweed-grape juice

Seaweed ‘film’ for eco-friendly food packaging