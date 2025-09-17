ETV Bharat / offbeat

Sculpting Assam's Identity, Jadumoni Gogoi Traverses From Shaping Clay To Fibreglass Masterpieces

His creations include Bihu celebrations, the Jaapi (traditional hat), the Jakoi (fishing tool), and the Bhoral Ghar (granary), turning everyday objects and traditions into powerful symbols of heritage. His 25-foot Sukapha statue installed at Khumtai is a landmark, though many of his creations grace Dibrugarh University, Tezpur University, and several luxury hotels across the state.

Gogoi’s journey into the world of art began two decades ago after he completed his training at the Government College of Art and Crafts, Guwahati. In 1996 he began his tryst with clay and wood and created marvels before shifting to fiberglass, which is lighter, sturdier, and transport-friendly. “Clay creations are always at the risk of breaking down. Wood was expensive. But fiberglass seemed the right option to make sculptures and transportation could be taken care of without much collateral damage,” he explains. Today, his workshop buzzes with activity and Gogoi has employed about 10 local youths who learn the craft under his guidance.

Dibrugarh: Step into Jadumoni Gogoi’s art studio in Bokpara village here, and you are greeted by the faint smell of resin and paint, where fibreglass dust lies on the floor, and half-finished statues - some towering, some humble, but each carrying the imprint of Assam’s cultural identity - await people who love and appreciate art. Standing in the midst of this creative chaos, Gogoi chisels, moulds and brushes life into sculptures.

“I have been making sculptures for the last 15 years. I started with wall-mounted relief sculptures and now create full-body statues,” says Gogoi, who has worked in various schools as a sculpture teacher. “I was passionate about sculptures and a natural leaning towards the craft. So I decided to take a leap and start something of my own,” he adds. That is when the art studio was born. A small venture soon grew into a full-time commitment as appreciation poured in from all parts of the north-east region which encouraged him to do more and better.

Many of his works are available at affordable prices particularly for schools, cultural institutions, and public spaces. “If my art can honour Assamese identity, I do not mind slashing the price,” he quickly adds.

As his fame spread, customers began approaching him at his home to place orders. Many clients find his works in public spaces and place orders for their personalised pieces.

Gogoi says he began by working alone but as orders increased, he formed a team with young boys from the village.

“Sculpture is a complex process, so I train them for the initial few days. When they get the basics, they start working independently,” he says proudly.

Gogoi feels the demand for sculpture is increasing day by day. If more young people get involved, this art form can provide employment and encourage self-reliance, he believes.

As his trainees feel and onlookers say, the studio is more than an art hub. It is a place where the line between past and future gets blurred. Adopting modern material and upholding traditional essence, Gogoi ensures that sculptures he makes are not only a cultural expression but an identity everyone in the state can be proud of.