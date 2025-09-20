School Dropout Turns Scrap Material Into Game Changer Innovation For Apple Growers Of Kashmir
Owais Khan of Anantnag, Kashmir, has built a cable gondola using scrap parts and online tutorials to ease apple transport in Kashmir’s orchards.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : September 20, 2025 at 3:16 PM IST
By Deen Imran
Anantnag: With no formal education beyond the sixth grade, Owais Khan (25) of a village in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district has shown an extraordinary dedication and innovation, earning him a place far above his humble beginnings. He has built an apple gondola from scrap, easing the burden for local farmers and orchard workers.
Owais says he dropped out of school at an early age due to financial constraints, but never stopped learning new things. “Some years ago, an idea clicked in my mind, and I started working on the project. The aim was to help my family and the neighbours in transporting apples in the orchards,” he says.
Inspired by online tutorials, Owais started designing a machine that transports apple boxes from steep mountain orchards to lower ground. After spending months in the design process, Owais started collecting discarded parts of vehicles and experimenting in a workshop near his home. The functional gondola was finally made by putting together all the collected items.
“After years of hard work, I was happy to see the results, as this gondola allows workers to safely reach the upper portions of tall apple trees, reducing labour time and the risk of injury,” he says.
Owais says the makeshift cable system utilises old gears, chains, and metal components to move apple crates downhill, saving time and effort and reducing the risk of injury. “I learnt some techniques and mechanics through YouTube and other online resources, spending months experimenting before creating a fully functional prototype,” he says.
According to Owais, his family invested almost Rs 1 crore, in addition to time and hard work, in their orchard, hoping for a good harvest, so he didn’t want to waste the money and efforts.
“This machine consumes only about Rs 500 worth of petrol per day while saving nearly 15,000 rupees in daily labour costs that he previously had to pay before introducing the machine,” he says.
Local farmers and orchard workers claim the gondola serves as a vital tool during the apple harvest season in the orchards of their village, especially those located on meadows.
“For years, we had to carry heavy boxes on foot down dangerous slopes. Owais has made that work much easier and safer,” said Parvez Ahmed, a local labourer.
Another labourer, Muhammad Siddique Khan, appreciated Owais for the feat and for easing their burden. “This is proof that even without a formal education, one can achieve great things if they have the will and vision,” he says.
Khan, who is a fruit grower himself, says that the invention has improved efficiency in the orchards and helped generate employment.
Owais currently employs five workers and hopes to expand the project further. “I am now seeking support from the government or any private organisations to create more such gondolas to benefit local farmers,” he says. “I may not have a degree, but I had a dream. And I wasn’t ready to give up on it,” he adds.
Read More