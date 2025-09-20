ETV Bharat / offbeat

School Dropout Turns Scrap Material Into Game Changer Innovation For Apple Growers Of Kashmir

By Deen Imran

Anantnag: With no formal education beyond the sixth grade, Owais Khan (25) of a village in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district has shown an extraordinary dedication and innovation, earning him a place far above his humble beginnings. He has built an apple gondola from scrap, easing the burden for local farmers and orchard workers.

Owais says he dropped out of school at an early age due to financial constraints, but never stopped learning new things. “Some years ago, an idea clicked in my mind, and I started working on the project. The aim was to help my family and the neighbours in transporting apples in the orchards,” he says.

Inspired by online tutorials, Owais started designing a machine that transports apple boxes from steep mountain orchards to lower ground. After spending months in the design process, Owais started collecting discarded parts of vehicles and experimenting in a workshop near his home. The functional gondola was finally made by putting together all the collected items.

A gondola trolley carrying apples (ETV Bharat)

“After years of hard work, I was happy to see the results, as this gondola allows workers to safely reach the upper portions of tall apple trees, reducing labour time and the risk of injury,” he says.

Owais says the makeshift cable system utilises old gears, chains, and metal components to move apple crates downhill, saving time and effort and reducing the risk of injury. “I learnt some techniques and mechanics through YouTube and other online resources, spending months experimenting before creating a fully functional prototype,” he says.