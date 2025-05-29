Scaling Mount Everest With Courage At Peak: Ex-Army Soldier Fights Odds To Achieve Rare Feat

Jaipur: Himmat Singh Rathore faced an early challenge in his life as a teenager after he developed an acute disorder in both his lungs, which were filled with water. While doctors almost gave up on him, Himmat, living up to his name, did not lose courage. He pulled himself together, fought a long medical battle to recovery and then joined the prestigious Rajputana Rifles Regiment of the Indian Army in 2003. The now retired soldier has also achieved another feat of scaling Mount Everest along with other team members.

As the world celebrates International Mount Everest Day, which commemorates the first successful ascent on the world's highest peak on this day in 1953, Himmat personifies grit and determination in the face of adversity.

Ex-Army Soldier Fights Odds To Achieve Rare Feat (ETV Bharat)

Journey In The Indian Army

In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Himmat said that post his recruitment in the Army, he continued to serve the country. While in the army, he took training in Special Forces and became a Para Commando. He took part in many difficult operations from anti-terrorism operations to inaccessible mountainous areas.

Post-retirement Challenge

But after retirement in 2021, the soldier's troubles returned again as he was afflicted with a serious disease called 'ankylosing spondylitis', an incurable arthritis disease in which the spine becomes stiff and body movement becomes difficult.

Unstoppable Soldier

Undeterred by the disease, Himmat gathered up courage and on May 9 this year, he and his team started climbing Mount Everest under 'First Window', which refers to the climbing the mountain peak when the weather is most risky and the path is not yet clear. Leaving the base camp at 1 o'clock in the night, they reached Camp 2 by 12 noon the next day, whereas usually it takes two days to cover this distance.

Braving freezing temperatures of -35 degrees, stormy winds and difficulty in breathing, Himmat along with the team members left for Camp 3 on May 13 and Camp 4 on May 14 after staying in Camp 2 for three days. The final climb towards the Everest peak started at 11 o'clock that night. By this time the weather had worsened and the path was not fully built, but Himmat did not lose courage and said that there was no question of retreating.

Tragedy Atop Everest

He said that during the climb, one after another accidents confronted the team. India's experienced mountaineer Subrata Ghosh died during the climb while a Palestinian commando and another mountaineer also lost their lives. Himmat Singh's close companion Rakesh Bishnoi, who was with him from Camp 3, could not bear the lack of oxygen and the onslaught of weather in Camp 4 and he also succumbed. The moment was emotionally shattering for the entire team as three casualties were seen for the first time in a single climb.

"But we did not break down, because if our steps stop, the penance of the lost companions will remain incomplete," Himmat said. And then came that historic moment when Himmat Singh reached the peak of Everest and was the first to hoist the Indian tricolor. He also waved the poster reading 'Veer Bhogya Vasundhara' saluting the soil of Rajasthan. Himmat raised another poster to warn the youth against suicide. "Students should not commit suicide, considering yourself weak is the biggest sin. Papa is getting old, be responsible, not stubborn, " the poster read.

Another Record

Before Everest, in May 2024, Himmat Singh registered another record to his name. On May 6 and 7, he covered a distance of about 40 kilometers by climbing and descending stairs for 19 hours and 46 minutes continuously, accounting for a total of 70,000 stairs. This achievement has got him registered in the International Book of Records and India Book of Records. Apart from his personal struggles and achievements, Himmat Singh is also active in the social sector. He gives free physical training to poor and needy youth so that they can join the army, police and other forces. So far, under his guidance, more than 200 youths have been selected to serve the country. He believes that “every youth has power, it just needs to be recognized and given the right direction.”