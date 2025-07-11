ETV Bharat / offbeat

The 563-Year-Old Temples of Barakar In West Bengal Where 12 Shivalingas Stand Guard

Barakar: Temples, the repository of ancient heritage that stand mute witness to civilisational shifts tell stories about life and times, art and architecture of various periods. Among the many temples that have withstood the test of time for centuries are the 563-year-old Rekha Deul-style temples, strikingly similar to those of Odisha, situated on the Bengal-Jharkhand border.

Lost in time, their stories remains largely untold. These four stone shrines house 12 sacred Shivalingas and have now been identified as Bengal’s earliest Rekha Deul-style temples.

Visiting the sites makes one realise the remarkable architecture and cultural confluence the temples hold. These are constructed from sandstone and are in tandem with the other temples mirroring the symbolism of India’s twelve Jyotirlingas. Devotees believe, a pilgrimage here is equal to visiting all the 12 sacred sites.

As per the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), the construction of the temple dates back to 1462. However, Shubhamoy Chakraborty, a researcher and history enthusiast, says based on a Sanskrit inscriptions found on-site, the oldest temple among the four, known as the Siddheshwar Temple, was constructed as early as 1416 AD. “The other three temples, based on their architectural uniformity, appear to have been built at the same time, though a little later,” he explains.

These temples were built by King Harishchandra as per his wife Haripriya's demand, the researcher says. In front of each temple stands a stone Nandi bull usually a hallmark of Shiva shrines. “Though idols of Ganesha and Durga were installed later, the core identity of all four temples remains Shaivite,” he assertively states.