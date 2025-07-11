The 563-Year-Old Temples of Barakar In West Bengal Where 12 Shivalingas Stand Guard

Barakar: Temples, the repository of ancient heritage that stand mute witness to civilisational shifts tell stories about life and times, art and architecture of various periods. Among the many temples that have withstood the test of time for centuries are the 563-year-old Rekha Deul-style temples, strikingly similar to those of Odisha, situated on the Bengal-Jharkhand border.
Lost in time, their stories remains largely untold. These four stone shrines house 12 sacred Shivalingas and have now been identified as Bengal’s earliest Rekha Deul-style temples.
Visiting the sites makes one realise the remarkable architecture and cultural confluence the temples hold. These are constructed from sandstone and are in tandem with the other temples mirroring the symbolism of India’s twelve Jyotirlingas. Devotees believe, a pilgrimage here is equal to visiting all the 12 sacred sites.
As per the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), the construction of the temple dates back to 1462. However, Shubhamoy Chakraborty, a researcher and history enthusiast, says based on a Sanskrit inscriptions found on-site, the oldest temple among the four, known as the Siddheshwar Temple, was constructed as early as 1416 AD. “The other three temples, based on their architectural uniformity, appear to have been built at the same time, though a little later,” he explains.
These temples were built by King Harishchandra as per his wife Haripriya's demand, the researcher says. In front of each temple stands a stone Nandi bull usually a hallmark of Shiva shrines. “Though idols of Ganesha and Durga were installed later, the core identity of all four temples remains Shaivite,” he assertively states.
How spiritually significant are these temples? There are 12 Shivalingas within the complex, the two larger temples at the entrance contain three Shivalingas each, known as the Trilingeshwar temples. Devotees say the spiritual awareness in praying or meditating here is immense. "These are rare Shivalingas which are also found in Odisha and Madhya Pradesh," the scholar adds.
Adjacent is a smaller shrine containing five Shivalingas, which seem bound together, exactly like that of Panchalingeshwar temple in Talakadu, Karnataka. Locals say this as Panchanan, a five-faced embodiment of Shiva. The oldest shrine Siddheshwar Temple houses a single Shivalinga.
“This is a miniature Jyotirlinga pilgrimage. Many devotees come here with the belief that praying at these 12 lingas gives you as much divine aura as while visiting 12 Jyotirlingas in India,” says Chakraborty.
According to historian and researcher Durbadal Chattopadhyay, these temples are Bengal's earliest examples of Rekha Deul architecture. The style originated in the Pala period but much of the influence is of Odisha’s Nagara style.
“Rekha means ‘line’, 'Deul' means temple. These temples have a tall, curvilinear spire which is the most significant feature of Rekha Deul structures,” he explains.
Different from terracotta-rich temple designs of Bengal, the stone temples here follow a vertical design more aligned with Odisha’s monumental structures, like the Lingaraj or Parashurameswar temples in Bhubaneswar.
Architecturally and spiritually, these temples are aligned with the Odishan patterns. “The Siddheshwar Temple has striking resemblance with the Parashurameswar Temple of Bhubaneswar. Naturally, as Odisha’s architectural influence on the region is deep and long.”
Though debates have been raging on the new Jagannath Temple in Digha, modelled in the lines of Puri Srimandir, sites like Barakar are a stark reminder that Bengal and Odisha share architectural lineage.
Sadly, these temples lie lost in obscurity. They stand guard unprotected, unexplored and undocumented. Popular narratives often have ignored these monuments.
