Saudi Passion For Speed: Desert Drifters Take On Towering Dunes

Az Zulfī: Every year, as April draws to a close, adventure enthusiasts from across Saudi Arabia and beyond converge in Zulfi, a desert town over 200 kilometers northwest of Riyadh, to participate in the high-octane sport of dune bashing.

Known locally as tatees, this adrenaline-pumping activity involves driving specially modified vehicles across towering dunes, making it one of the kingdom’s most popular pastimes.

Desert Drifters Take On Towering Dunes. (AFP)

For participants like 38-year-old car drifting amateur Abdelilah al-Rabea, dune bashing is more than just a sport—it's a carefully orchestrated challenge that demands technical expertise and months of preparation.

"The cars you see here are not just ordinary vehicles; they are machines specially equipped for these extreme challenges," said al-Rabea. "Their preparation goes beyond just powerful engines; they are also fitted with safety features that comply with FIA [International Automobile Federation] motor-sport regulations."

Dune bashing enthusiasts spend all year preparing their cars, fine-tuning engines, and modifying vehicles to withstand the intense desert terrain. “We wait all year to practice this sport,” al-Rabea added.

"From preparing the engine to fine-tuning every detail of the car, just to enjoy it during this short period. We practice during daylight, eagerly waiting for the weekend to step away from work, release our energy, and entertain both ourselves and the spectators."

For many, dune bashing is more than just an escape—it’s a lifestyle. Badr al-Ghamas, a 33-year-old car drifting amateur from Al-Qassim, has been involved in the sport since he was a teenager. "I started practicing this sport when I was 15 or 16 years old," he said. "For some, sports mean playing football or swimming. For us, it's going dune bashing. It's our passion."

The event draws dedicated participants from across the kingdom, including Abdullah al-Ammar, who is willing to travel long distances just to take part. "I travel great distances for it because it's a fantastic hobby that's worth it—100%," he said.