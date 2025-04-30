Chandrapur (Maharashtra) : A progressive and educated farmer in Susa village of Chandrapur’s Warora taluka in Maharashtra did what not many have done, seen or experienced. On April 28, when Shrikant Ganpat Ekude tied the nuptial knot with Anjali, he laid a path that will be remembered for all times to come. Adopting austere measures, the bride and the groom chose to get married at a normal function in the village sans any extravagance and use the funds to lay the Panand road in the village, which was the dire need of the hour.

Earlier, in the absence of the road, it was difficult for farmers to go to their farms. Though the problem persisted since long, and complaints were made to the authorities, no action was taken. Now with the road laid in a day, villagers have been thanking the couple with blessings. "Even the bullock carts could not be taken on the road to the fields. The farmers therefore had to carry 50 kg bags of seeds on their backs to the fields," explains Shrikant.

Satyashodhak Marriage: Maharashtra Groom & Bride Choose Austerity Over Extravagance, Lay Village Road Instead (ETV Bharat)

An M Sc in Agriculture, Shrikant let go prospects of joining a job only to get into full-time farming. However, unlike his father and other farmers in the village, he did not opt only for paddy, cotton, soybean and wheat, rather picked up the chili. Today, he has been successfully selling his harvest and also producing chili paste, packaged and marketed across the state in the name of Seetai, after his late grandmother.

As Shrikant's marriage was finalised with Anjali, daughter of Gopikisan Garmade of Mojar village in Yavatmal district, both the families decided on a date and other formalities where it was understood that like usual marriages, this too shall be celebrated with pomp and grandeur. However, Shrikant began speaking his heart out. "I do not wish to get married with a 20-course buffet or expensive garments. Neither do I wish to accept anything in dowry. All I need is a marriage in the Satyashodhak method."

As soon as Shrikant expressed his desire, the bride's father was taken aback. However, he relented after being convinced by other family members.

Thus started the wedding preparations in the village. Solemnised in the presence of 84 people from the Ekude family, some friends, relatives of the Garmade family and villagers, the wedding was carried out as a Mangalashtak in Satyashodhak process within the periphery of the village. "We chose the evening, as visitors and guests would not be bothered by the scorching sun," says Shrikant.

As per the condition laid by Shrikant, gifts were a strict no-no. Instead guests were encouraged to get books and fruit bearing tree saplings. "We want everyone's blessings and good wishes. At the most gift us books or plants," the couple said. The guests too honoured the couple's request and gifted them with saplings.

The newly-weds got more than 90 trees of 36 varieties of fruits. The saplings mostly included those grown in Vidarbha like starfruit, water apple, grapefruit, mulberry, litchi, rubber, Charoli Kavat, Bell and Moh. Within a day of the marriage, Shrikant planted all these in his fields..

A follower of Phule Shahu Ambedkar's ideals, Shrikant is often seen involved in social movements. As a part of it, he has set up an organisation called Bright Age and a hostel for tribal students in Bhisi village of Chimur taluka. Currently, 55 students are preparing for competitive exams here by taking availing the service free of cost. Along with this, a library has been set up in this hostel which is open to all students. Teachers have been appointed to train the aspirants for competitive exams.

What is a Satyashodhak marriage? Jyotiba Phule, who played a leading role in social reforms, did not believe in the caste system. Tagging it to be a regressive tradition that allowed marriages with the witness of Bhatji, he introduced the Satyashodhak marriage system. As per the system, no rituals are performed at the wedding ceremony. The bride and the groom only take vows of marriage with the Creator of the universe as the witness.